Author Amish says Bhansali’s Jhonka Hawa Ka... song helped overcome his writer’s block

When it’s Diwali, it’s difficult to not think about the lives of mythological characters from the Ramayana. Rustling up several versions of these, for the past 12 years, is author Amish Tripathi. His loyal fanbase might know about his recent book, the fourth one in the Ram Chandra series titled, War Of Lanka. But what remains unknown is how the writer fought some inner battles within, to come out with this piece of writing. Guess what helped him during this turmoil? “A song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie, Jhonka Hawa Ka (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam; 1999); the music in first 10 seconds,” he says.

Recalling how he faced difficulties in putting together his thoughts, when going through a rough patch in life, Tripathi elaborates, “The only time that I ever faced [writer’s] block was probably the lowest phase in my life. Because I can’t explain where the stories come from. I think it’s a blessing when I would open the laptop, and there was nothing. I thought I have lost this also now!” Many know how the author’s “mutual divorce” came into limelight in 2020, but fewer people know beyond that. “I passed through a difficult personal phase in my life in the last 7-8 years. The career was going better and better but my personal life had many tragedies. I lost family members some in very tragic way; and in our family we are essentially very private people but regrettably have come into the public space with our jobs. Those times I would think what had I done to deserve so much suffering. And perhaps, spirituality kept us grounded,” says the 48-year-old.

Cover of Amish Tripathi’s recent book, which is published by HarperCollins.

Like most writers, Tripathi says, “My writing was my escape”, but he couldn’t find solace it in for a brief period. “For two-three months nothing happened. But then suddenly, some music helped... My brother and I were randomly surfing the channels, and not watching anything. Then a song came up and I don’t know why I told him to stop. I just wanted to hear it. I downloaded the song and then went down for a walk in the evening, and this song started started playing. Just (hearing) the first 10 seconds (of the song), I started crying and was crying continuously for an hour listening to it again and again in the park. Suddenly, the next three-four chapters just opened up and that was Ravana actually, and the next chapter was the one when the love of Ravana’s life gets killed very brutally. I think that’s among the best chapters that I have written!”

