Awkward layouts to stylish spaces: 7 interior expert-approved furniture styling hacks to transform your living room

The living room is often the centre of a home, where family members gather to talk or do activities together. Here we also host guests, and this is where we break the first impression of a home.

Furniture styling hacks that transform your living room instantly.(Unsplash)

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By adjusting furniture and decor, you can modernise and elevate a room to give it an elegant look without a full renovation or spending a ton of money on luxury furniture. The right decor pairing and balance can even add the illusion of a spacious room where it once felt cramped.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Lokendra Ranawat, co-founder and CEO of WoodenStreet, shared furniture hacks that can revamp your living space. ​Also read | Step inside Gurgaon rented home of '25-year-old corporate guy’ with unique decor: Star-shaped lamp to Doraemon planter

1. Create a focal point

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{{^usCountry}} Lokendra highlighted that a cosy living room needs to have a focal point. Large or statement pieces can serve as focal points. Large pieces can be furniture, like a grand sofa, or even large decor items or a television unit. Balancing decor and furniture around a focal point can even eliminate clutter. 2. Layer with cushions and throws {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lokendra highlighted that a cosy living room needs to have a focal point. Large or statement pieces can serve as focal points. Large pieces can be furniture, like a grand sofa, or even large decor items or a television unit. Balancing decor and furniture around a focal point can even eliminate clutter. 2. Layer with cushions and throws {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Textures can be used in a living room design to help give a cosy and luxurious feel. Soft blankets and decorative pillows can all be layered for warmth and used to tie colour schemes together,” said Lokendra. Smaller patterns and fabrics can help add layers and balance the room with a neutral colour without adding a busy feel to the room. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Textures can be used in a living room design to help give a cosy and luxurious feel. Soft blankets and decorative pillows can all be layered for warmth and used to tie colour schemes together,” said Lokendra. Smaller patterns and fabrics can help add layers and balance the room with a neutral colour without adding a busy feel to the room. {{/usCountry}}

Textures can be used in a living room design to help give a cosy and luxurious feel. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Use multi-functional furniture {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Use multi-functional furniture {{/usCountry}}

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According to Lokendra, small living rooms can often become cluttered and feel smaller and stuffier. Leaving space between furniture can even add to the illusion of a larger room and a more sophisticated design.

4. Leave space between furniture

One common mistake in small living rooms is overcrowding furniture. Leaving a little breathing space between pieces creates better movement and makes the room appear larger and more sophisticated.

Leaving a little breathing space between pieces creates better movement and makes the room appear larger and more sophisticated. (Unsplash)

5. Add a statement coffee table

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“A well-styled or decorated coffee table can add the finishing touch to a living room design,” advises Lokendra. Cup your coffee table with a small vase, books, some decorative candles, or a tray to help add a trendy touch to your design.

6. Incorporate vertical storage

The more visually appealing a room is, the more spacious and taller it feels. Wall-mounted units and tall shelves pull the eye up and provide additional storage along the wall without using up floor space.

7. Balance lighting with furniture placement

Good lighting reveals the true beauty of your furniture and décor. To add a sense of warmth and highlight certain areas of a room, place floor lamps or table lamps next to your seating arrangements. This little lighting trick is the easiest way to add a premium touch to your living space.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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