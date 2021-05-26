Bengaluru illustrators talk Covid through art!

Covid-19 has made everyone feel a range of emotions, and illustrators in the city took to social media to express their concerns and share the message of positivity in different art forms. From simple conversations to highlighting the need for oxygen, these graphic artists have surely grabbed enough attention to strike a chord with the denizens. They share with us what made them work on their artwork and the response it got them.

Natalie

There are so many conversations going on. These are the lesser known and lesser talked about. I wanted to highlight the feeling of these conversations and how they make us feel. We will always come across people who will make us feel more scared or more guilty, and I thought Covid-19 is the time when we should reflect on these conversations.

Diya

This pandemic has been painful for all of us in some way or form, and it got me thinking about how this dark time would be perceived by future generations. Would they relate to what we went through or would this just be a blip in history?

Ahmed Khaleel

I wanted to elucidate the emotions one feels by just having to stay home. It is the best prevention known yet but stressing over it isn’t. De-stress and relax well, eat and stay healthy and take care of your loved ones. I also drew a picture of a man in a PPE kit who is depressed after having a bad day.

Nnamya Malhotra

I sell art to feed strays and with the Covid-19 pandemic, I think feeding strays has become more important. This message needs to be sent across. Through my illustration, I wanted to showcase how we’re all living in a bubble of our own, but at this point in time, it’s the only bubble that’s keeping us safe and secure.

Sanno Singh

Along with doing a fundraiser through my art for Covid-19, painting a little something at this point in time has been difficult. But it was also a way for me to escape every day and focus on creating and improving my creativity.