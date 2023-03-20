Bihar’s Madhubani and Maithili leave an imprint on Delhiites

Shades of orange, yellow, red and blue welcome at the gates as the rich arts and artisans from Bihar coalesce in the Capital. From Madhubani and Maithili to Tikuli, Delhiites are revelling in everything that’s peculiar to the east Indian state at the ongoing Bihar Utsav 2023.

Dupatta with Krishna motif in Madhubani is one among the many exhibits available at the ongoing Bihar Utsav 2023 in Delhi. (Photos: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Madhubani wall hanging plates at stall 51. Price: ₹375

Among the 120 stalls that have artisans, rural weavers, and craftspersons showcasing their intricately designed handicrafts and handloom work, the displays include sarees, suit pieces, handkerchiefs, bags and much more. The fine lines of Madhubani have also found their way on hand-painted papier-mâché lamps, plates, cups and bowls. While giving finishing touches to some of them at stall 56 is Renuka Devi, an artisan from Madhubani (district in Bihar), who shares, “Maine bachpan se apni ma Padma Shri Subhadra Devi ka saath diya hai is qala mein. Be it an exhibition or a customised order, I would help her with everything and tag along with her everywhere.”

Devi is a descendent of a family that has been hand-painting Madhubani art on paper mache since the 1970s. “Madhubani papier-mâché ka kaam jaise maano ab khoon mein hai humare. Bachpan mein saath mein banate thhe aur bechte thhe. Ab meri beti bhi seekh rahi hai aur humara saath deti hai,” adds Devi.

Bags in various sizes are available at stall 47. Price: ₹100- ₹1,500.

When it comes to the art of Madhubani, the joy of wearing it is another experience. “Madhubani hoti hi Nature ke liye hai. Ismein machli, kachua, mor, yeh sab banaye jaate hain. I’ve also crafted Ma Durga on saree and Krishna ji with gopis on dupatta. Both of them are a favourite among buyers,” says Asha Jha, a National Award winning artisan from Darbhanga (city in Bihar). Jha has painted Madhubani and Maithili art on not just sarees and dupattas but also diaries, bookmarks and bags that are exhibited are stall 47. She adds, “Humare paas ₹100 ke bookmark se leke ₹14,000 ki saree hai. Toh koi bhi khaali haath nahi jayega humare stall se.”

At stall 57, a Nalanda-based artisan, Padmi Shri Kapildev Prasad stands tall showcasing his impeccable work in handwoven bawan booti. “Main bawan booti ka kaam pichle 55 saal se kar raha hun. Yeh ek aisi kala hai jismein kapda chahe koi bhi ho, tussar ya sooti, lekin ek motif ya booti banane mein 52 taanke (stiches) lagte hain. Yahi khasiyat hai iss qala ki,” says Prasad as the visitors are left mesmerised by his art.

Mugs ( ₹300 each) and packs of six coasters ( ₹700 each) with Madhubani prints at stall 88.

Amid the hustle bustle, Esha Roy, a Delhi-based entrepreneur, couldn’t hold herself back from splurging on these arts. “Finding the authentic art pieces and handloom from the states at such reasonable prices is next to impossible anywhere else. I have bought myself a Madhubani print kurta and two half jackets for ₹800 and ₹1,150. I just saw these and fell in love with them at first sight. The vibrant colours and the cloth is just wow,” adds Roy.

The event will also mark the Bihar Foundation Day with cultural evenings comprising folk art and music from March 21 to 23. “The idea is to bring focus to the cultural heritage of Bihar alongside introducing the young and vibrant minds of the state to the emerging startup ecosystem of the country; keeping in mind their handicrafts and handloom practices that they’ve learnt over the years,” says Dilip Kumar, Special Secretary in Department of Industries, Government of Bihar.

Catch It Live

What: Bihar Utsav 2023

Where: Dilli Haat, INA

On till: March 31

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat INA on the Yellow Line and Pink Line

