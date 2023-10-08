From hiding this tattoos to making a part of the concept photoshoot of his upcoming music album revolve around them, South Korean boy band BTS' golden maknae Jeon Jungkook has come a long way to break the stigma around the body art, making BTS ARMY across the world super proud. Celebrated for his immense talent as a singer, performer and his meaningful tattoos that convey personal stories, Jungkook often resonate with fans and his ‘Golden’ concept photos has the BTS ARMY going emotional as the "0613" inked on his right hand features on as a graffiti in one of the pictures.

BTS Jungkook's tattoo and meaning behind 0613 graffiti in ‘Golden’ concept photos (Photo by Twitter/mygbebe)

Taking to their social media handle, BTS had flooded the Internet with swoonworthy images of Jungkook from the photoshoot for his upcoming music album, Golden, themed around ‘Substance, Solid and Shine’ and while some loved his visuals in the pictures, others appreciated the details in the comments section and gushed, “Y'all notice the tattoos on JK's hand spray painted behind and under him?”, “OMG HIS TATTOOS ON THE WALL”, “From having to wear gloves to cover his tattoos, to his tattoos being part of the concept of his solo album now. I can't explain how happy that makes me”.

If you are new BTS ARMY or old and missed the detail, worry not as we reveal the profound significance that the 0613 tattoo holds. Clue: it represents a special date in Jungkook's life and the history of BTS hence, the "0613" tattoo or graffiti has garnered immense attention (and curiosity) among fans who are known for their dedication and deep connection to the band.

You would be surprised to know that to understand the true meaning behind Jungkook's "0613" tattoo, there is no need to delve deep into the backstory of this important date. The K-pop band BTS including - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook - marked their debut on June 12, 2013 whereas June 13, 2013, is a day that too holds immense significance for BTS and Jungkook himself as it marks the date when BTS' official fan club, "ARMY," was established and the choice of this date for his tattoo showcases Jungkook's love and gratitude towards the ARMY, who have been unwavering in their support throughout BTS' journey to global stardom.

The 0613 tattoo and graffiti is a poignant tribute to the fans who have been by BTS side since the early days and have played an integral role in their success hence, for Jungkook, the "0613" tattoo serves as a reminder of the deep bond between the members of BTS and their fans. In a deeper sense, it symbolises the sense of belonging, love and gratitude that he feels toward the ARMY and the 0613 tattoo is a way for him to immortalise the moment when their official fan club was formed, marking a significant milestone in the group's history.

Additionally, the tattoo highlights the importance of unity and connection in BTS' music and message that revovle around the themes of self-acceptance, resilience and the power of connection, making Jungkook's 0613 tattoo a physical embodiment of these themes, reminding both himself and BTS ARMY of the strength of their collective journey. In short, Jungkook's 0613 tattoo is more than just body art; it is a symbol of love, gratitude and unity, representing the unbreakable bond between BTS and their dedicated fan base, the ARMY while serving as a constant reminder of the meaningful date when the fan club was established and the incredible journey that BTS and their fans have embarked upon together.

It encapsulates the essence of BTS' music and message – the power of connection and the profound impact of shared experiences hence, the Internet is flooded with overwhelming reactions and emotional messages by BTS ARMY ever since the concept pictures for Golden were released.

