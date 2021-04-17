Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Calligraphy competition organised in Srinagar to promote art form among youth
art culture

Calligraphy competition organised in Srinagar to promote art form among youth

A calligraphy art competition was recently organised by a Non-Governmental Organisation in Srinagar with an aim to promote the art form among the younger generation.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 05:46 PM IST
The art of calligraphy was introduced in Kashmir by a saint Sharaf-ud-din Bulbul Shah in the 14th century. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)

A calligraphy art competition was recently organised by a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) in Srinagar with an aim to promote the art form among the younger generation.

The art competition, organised by a local NGO "Shama" on Thursday, saw the participation of 14 people, mostly girls. The art of calligraphy was introduced in Kashmir by a saint Sharaf-ud-din Bulbul Shah in the 14th century. The new generation uses the latest techniques to make different art on papers and some artists take the help of computers for doing the artwork.

Bisma Ayoub, the organiser of the competition, said, "I started an NGO named 'Shama' recently and as its first event, a live calligraphy competition is held to give promotion to the talent of calligraphy artists. People should recognise their faces. As a token of love, we will also give prizes in the competition. The first price is 6000."

"In social media, I have seen many calligraphy artists and competitions, but I felt a competition should be done on the ground. We will also promote other lesser-known art forms in the future," she said.

Umar Javaid, a participant, said that she likes calligraphy very much. She uses calligraphy to decorate her house. "Calligraphy items in my home have been made by me. It is been three months since I am into this artform...I learned everything myself."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

There are no wrong answers when it comes to the arts: Life Hacks by Charles Assisi

Where did the money go? The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

How long can a human run? One woman is on a quest to find out

When will it be our turn to log out?

Haniya Bhat, a participant, said, "I am very happy to be part of this competition. For today's competition, I have written an Ayat."

Saba Lateef, another participant said," Calligraphy is one of Kashmir's traditional artforms but it had disappeared from the fore, I feel that coronavirus has brought some life into calligraphy. This is a very good initiative."

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
calligraphy
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP