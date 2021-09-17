Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Can you guess the Hollywood film? An East Indian language quiz
art culture

Can you guess the Hollywood film? An East Indian language quiz

East Indian and trivia buff Candida Remedios from Mumbai posts a quiz every weekend on Instagram. It’s her small effort to try and keep her language alive. The language overlaps with Hindi and Marathi, so even non-East-Indian-speakers can take a shot.
By Candida Remedios
UPDATED ON SEP 17, 2021 04:58 PM IST
PREMIUM
.

To keep her weekly quizzes interesting, East Indian and trivia buff Candida Remedios from Mumbai plays with the templates. Sometimes she translates the title of Bollywood hits and asks her followers on Instagram to guess at the original. East Indian overlaps with Hindi and Marathi, so even non-East-Indian-speakers can take a shot.

Go on then... guess these Hollywood movie titles:

Question 1: Paaneri Manus

A 2018 film starring Jason Momoa as a half-man half-god who can talk to marine creatures...

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

The answer: Aquaman

.

.
RELATED STORIES

Question 2: Navri Cha Bapus

A 1991 film. Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, a slightly angsty bride-to-be and a hilarious wedding planner who is simultaneously making things better and also, often, a whole lot worse.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

The answer: Father of the Bride

.

(.)

Question 3: Aais Parat Aili

A 2001 film, starring Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz and Arnold Vosloo. There’s a lot of sand... the tale goes back to a really, really, really long time ago.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

The answer: Mummy Returns

.

.

Question 4: Aabhaal Kosallam 

A 2012 film involving an MI6 agent, some fancy cars, gizmos, girls. The title is really one word... Clouds above, can you not guess what it is!

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

The answer: Skyfall

To keep her weekly quizzes interesting, East Indian and trivia buff Candida Remedios from Mumbai plays with the templates. Sometimes she translates the title of Bollywood hits and asks her followers on Instagram to guess at the original. East Indian overlaps with Hindi and Marathi, so even non-East-Indian-speakers can take a shot.

Go on then... guess these Hollywood movie titles:

Question 1: Paaneri Manus

A 2018 film starring Jason Momoa as a half-man half-god who can talk to marine creatures...

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

The answer: Aquaman

.

.

Question 2: Navri Cha Bapus

A 1991 film. Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, a slightly angsty bride-to-be and a hilarious wedding planner who is simultaneously making things better and also, often, a whole lot worse.

RELATED STORIES

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

The answer: Father of the Bride

.

(.)

Question 3: Aais Parat Aili

A 2001 film, starring Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz and Arnold Vosloo. There’s a lot of sand... the tale goes back to a really, really, really long time ago.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

The answer: Mummy Returns

.

.

Question 4: Aabhaal Kosallam 

A 2012 film involving an MI6 agent, some fancy cars, gizmos, girls. The title is really one word... Clouds above, can you not guess what it is!

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

The answer: Skyfall

Please sign in to continue reading

  • Get access to exclusive articles, newsletters, alerts and recommendations
  • Read, share and save articles of enduring value
Sign In
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Paris' Arc de Triomphe ‘a gift offered to Parisians, French and all art lovers’

Arc de Triomphe enveloped by Christo's artwork leaves tourists bemused

Nadia Wassef's bookshop memoir is a chronicle of Egypt's upheaval

Japan's highest art prize given to photographer Sebastião Salgado
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP