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Celebrated Urdu poet Kanwar Mohinder Singh Bedi's memoir now available in English

Celebrated Urdu poet Kanwar Mohinder Singh Bedi's memoir now available in English

Published on: May 10, 2026 04:16 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The English translation of the autobiography of celebrated Urdu poet and bureaucrat Kanwar Mohinder Singh Bedi 'Sahar' aims to introduce a new generation of readers to the life and times of one of the 20th century's most influential cultural figures.

Celebrated Urdu poet Kanwar Mohinder Singh Bedi's memoir now available in English

"A Celebration of Memories", translated from Urdu by filmamaker-translator Kamna Prasad, offers a sweeping account of pre- and post-Partition India through the eyes of a poet, administrator, wrestler and cultural impresario.

Originally written in Urdu four decades ago as "Yaadon ka Jashn", the memoir traces Bedi's journey from the zamindari culture of undivided Punjab to the corridors of bureaucracy, literature and public life in independent India.

Described by literary legend Khushwant Singh as "the stoutest bridge between India and Pakistan", Bedi, who was born in 1909 and died in 1992, remained deeply involved in Urdu literary culture throughout his life and was known for organising mushairas across the country while serving in public administration.

"'A Celebration of Memories' is more than a memoir. It opens a window onto

"A Celebration of Memories", priced at 899, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
urdu poet autobiography new delhi
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