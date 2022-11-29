CeramicsFest is back in the city after a two-year break

In a world of factory-manufactured products, pottery has a charm that no machine can replicate. The intricacies lie in the little imperfections that can happen only when made by hand, giving each piece a unique touch. Resonating with this sentiment is the Delhi Blue Pottery Trust’s annual studio pottery festival, CeramicsFest Delhi 2022, which has returned to Delhi after two years.

Anuradha Ravindranath, trustee with the Delhi Blue Pottery Trust, informs, “There are 84 ceramic artists participating this year. Since it’s the holiday season, there are a number of items, including gifting options, tableware and home decor products. We also have the work of an eminent potter, Sardar Mansimran Singh, on display. He is the managing trustee, settled in Andretta, and at the age of 83, he is still making and glazing pots!”

A regular at the fest, ceramic artist Soni Dave, is displaying her tableware collection. “I am coming here for the ninth time,” she says, adding, “I like making utility items that people can use and engage with. The pieces range in price from ₹600 to ₹3,000.”

But, a few, like Devendra Shakya, owner of Art Sol Crue, are here for the first time. About his stoneware products, he says, “I have Nature-themed installations that are 3 feet tall, besides diffusers, decorative elephants, turtles and birds! Products start as low as ₹200.”

Catch It Live

What: CeramicsFest Delhi 2022

Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

On Till: Today

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest metro station: Jor Bagh on the Yellow Line

