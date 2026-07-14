Claustrophobic nightmare or romantic paradise? Inside 'world's smallest hotel which is 8 feet wide but fits a bathtub

Could you survive a night inside a building that is narrower than a standard parking space? British travel vlogger Tim Lindon, the face behind the YouTube channel Walk With Me Tim, did exactly that. Also read | Step inside Noor Mahal Palace in Karnal, Haryana, India’s first Autograph Collection Hotel

Would you spend a night squeezed into this historic German marvel? (YouTube/ Walk With Me Tim)

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Known for crisscrossing the globe to test everything from ultra-luxury suites to the absolute lowest-rated motels, Tim’s April 18, 2025, video took him to Amberg — a town in Germany — to check into what is famously recognised as the 'world’s smallest hotel'.

Tim shared, "I travelled to what’s claimed to be the smallest hotel in the world, and it’s even tinier than I expected. This place somehow fits a bed, toilet, shower, bath and even a check-in area (kind of)."

The 18th-century marriage loophole

This jaw-dropping micro-hotel isn't just a modern gimmick; it boasts a rich history dating back to the 18th century. Originally, the slender structure was built to help local couples exploit a legal loophole, Tim shared in the video. At the time, the law required couples to own land to legally marry. By building a micro-home in the tiny gap between two existing buildings, couples could buy it, get married, and then quickly sell it to the next betrothed pair, Tim shared.

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{{^usCountry}} He said that the entire structure measures a mind-boggling 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) wide. However, what it lacks in horizontal width, it makes up for in vertical ingenuity. The property features four distinct levels, offering a surprisingly functional layout that comprises a basement dining area, a cosy living room lounge, a dedicated bedroom level and a top-floor luxury whirlpool bath. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that the entire structure measures a mind-boggling 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) wide. However, what it lacks in horizontal width, it makes up for in vertical ingenuity. The property features four distinct levels, offering a surprisingly functional layout that comprises a basement dining area, a cosy living room lounge, a dedicated bedroom level and a top-floor luxury whirlpool bath. {{/usCountry}}

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The decor: antique elegance meets pure romance

While the floor plan is tight, the interior styling is uncompromisingly lavish, anchored by a deeply romantic, antique theme. The experience begins at the front door, which features intricate artwork depicting marriage and lovers — a direct nod to its historical identity as a 'wedding house'. Inside, the theme continues with Cupid motifs detailing the staircases and upper rooms, accented by tiny, charming ornaments tucked into every available nook.

The living room floor embraces high drama and absolute comfort with a vibrant red colour scheme. The space features a rich red floor mat and plush red cushions, an elegant, striped red sofa that frames the narrow seating area, a classic fireplace topped with a massive, gilded gold-framed mirror that helps visually expand the tight quarters, a bespoke Romeo and Juliet light box and exposed wall frescoes that add an air of historic luxury.

Mystical bathroom and top floor oasis

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Upstairs, the bedroom utilises the narrow architecture by making use of high ceilings. The back wall features beautiful, exposed, romantic plaster murals that serve as a dramatic headboard for the plush double bed. The adjacent bathroom relies on a clever 3D-textured wall design and warm accent lighting to maximise the space's 'cosiness' factor, keeping it from feeling claustrophobic.

The hotel's top floor is dedicated entirely to relaxation, defying its microscopic square footage by housing a massive whirlpool bubble bath with built-in ambient lighting. The room is beautifully tied together with an overhead crystal chandelier and antique furniture accents. Down below, Tim described the basement as a dark but 'lovely little space' lined with wraparound patterned red booth seating, where the hotel's breakfast is served daily.

Is it worth the tight squeeze?

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Because intimacy is a core part of its identity, Tim explicitly highlighted the hotel's strict capacity: it only sleeps two people at a time, with absolutely no room for sofa beds or extra guests. While he praised the vertical layout for feeling surprisingly spacious and called it a truly one-of-a-kind romantic destination, he did offer one practical warning for future travelers: because the structure is so compact, sound travels easily, meaning staff preparing the morning's lavish breakfast downstairs can be a bit noisy for those sleeping above.



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