Come Unwind at the biggest food and music festival!

Good food and great vibes are what set the tone for the upcoming weekend as HT City Unwind, India’s biggest food and music festival, is set to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. From power-packed performances by singers Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jass Manak, Nucleya, Rashmeet Kaur and Sunanda Sharma, to exquisite nuggets from the culinary world, MobiKwik presents HT City Unwind promises a memorable experience.

The three-day event, which is being held from October 07-09 in association with HT Cityfoodies — HT City’s dedicated food handle on Instagram — will feature more than 100 food stalls set up by the best in the business. Also, top chefs of India, including Kunal Kapur, Harpal Singh Sokhi, Varun Inamdar, Tarun Sibal and Nishant Choubey will hold cooking masterclasses, share tips and tricks while creating some lip-smacking treats.

Cooking for an audience is like a spectacle that a magician puts out every time, with all its frills and flair. This time, it is in apni Dilli and it cannot get more exciting that this,” says Inamdar.

While Sokhi is looking forward to bringing some “namak shamak” to the do, his peer, Sibal, is excited to add his tadka to this foodies’ paradise. “I am absolutely delighted to be cooking in my city at one of Delhi’s premiere food and music festivals, HT City Unwind. I am looking forward to giving you a taste of gourmet casual,” adds Sibal.

With a line-up of flavours like this, there can be no better accompaniment than good music. From EDM to techno and rock to Punjabi pop music, there is a slew of high-octane performances lined up by some of the biggest music stars in the country.

“I am so excited to perform in Delhi at HT City Unwind, which is going to be the biggest music and food festival ever. I am going to have a blast and I am super excited for it,” says rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, who is slated to enthral audiences on the last day (October 09) of the fest.

Echoing similar sentiments is Nucleya, slotted to perform on the opening day of the festival. “I am really excited to perform at HT City Unwind, one of India’s biggest food and music festival. See you on October 07 at JLN, Delhi!” says the artiste.

And that’s not all! Rock bands Swarveda, Tarkash and Rocknama, as well as DJ Sumit Sethi, are set to join the fun and promise to make your evenings more musical.