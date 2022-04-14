Confluence of Indian and international art

Art and aesthetics often spark curiosity in viewer’s mind. And when different art styles, forms and colours come together, it makes a long-lasting impact. That’s how a viewer feels when inside the gallery, to witness the 24th edition of the annual art show, Harvest.

Works of more than 60 Indian and international artists, ranging from abstract and figurative paintings to sculptural works and tribal art, are exhibited at this ongoing show that has untitled lithographs of Russian painter Nicholas Roerich, showcasing Eurasian art aesthetic, alongside works by veteran masters such as MF Husain, HA Gade, SH Raza, Ram Kumar, Shobha Broota, Sujata Bajaj, and Pandit Khairnar.

An artwork by MF Husain on display at the exhibition.

“Subconsciously, myths, mall culture and metropolitan lifestyle attract me,” shares artist Suraj Kumar Kashi, who is exhibiting two of his canvasses at this group show. He adds, “I am from a small town in Bihar, grew up listening to mythological stories and dreamed about living in a big city. I used to see at the beautiful face of the gods and goddesses; and how flowers are offered to them. In my paintings, you can see women amid Nature, adorned like gods. I paint the Indian gods and goddesses with regards to the common, everyday people.”

Artist and photographer Sanjay Bhattacharyya, referring to his oil on canvas work titled Beyond Your Closed Windows, explains how it’s the first time that he’s depicting the various moods of the lotus pond, at different times of the day, and on a single canvas. “Usually, while doing a day or evening shot of the lotus pond, it shows a different colour. I wanted to divide the canvas into four, and not do a diptych or triptych like how it’s usually done. It’s a single canvas, and I tried to explore a completely different approach this time,” adds Bhattacharyya.

The exhibiting works are divided into sections, and will display tribal art next. “Tribal art is what the world will look at India for,” opines Payal Kapoor, co-curator of the show, adding, “Despite Covid’s adversities, we’ve still gone ahead and opened this show because it happens every year. We have more than 60 artists exhibiting their works, and it’s an amalgamation of types of art. This year we have tried to show trends in Indian art vis-a-vis global art. Art has no boundaries now, so everything is global. This show, for the first time, has a lot of international artists, including those from Africa, America, Indonesia and Vietnam. It has everything from masters, mid-career artists, and abstraction to global contemporary art, sculpture and tribal art. There’s also a work by Japanese artist Takashi Murakami.”

Walking around, viewers can also absorb the richness in traditional and folk visual works by artists Sakti Burman, Jangarh Singh Shyam, Japani Shyam, T Vaikuntam, Paresh Maity, and Sukanya Garg, as well as the creativity in canvases of senior artist Arpana Caur, who has mapped the story of Buddha and Ashoka with a contemporary spin. Works of global greats such as Andy Warhol, Mr Brainwash, George Martin and Daniel Buetti are also part of this show.

Catch It Live

What: Harvest 2022

Where: W-23, Greater Kailash-II

On till: May 31

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash on the Magenta Line

