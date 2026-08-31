Couple gets 21-day stay at The Leela Palace from office after relocating to Bengaluru: 1-night costs...

When you move cities for your job, finding a permanent home can be taxing. Often, to address this, corporate offices provide their employees with hotel stays for the initial few days so that they can settle in and find a perfect home without worrying about immediate accommodation.

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Shivangi, who runs an Instagram page with her husband Manuj – The Forever Journey, shared one such experience. She revealed that because of her husband's job, they had to shift to Bengaluru, and her husband's office made arrangements for them to stay at The Leela Palace in Bengaluru.

Inside The Leela Palace Tower Suite

According to Shivangi, they stayed for 21 days at the tower suite of the luxury property. The suite was a fully equipped apartment, and in a video shared on August 30, she also gave a tour showcasing the luxury amenities she and her husband enjoyed during the stay. Per The Leela Palace Bengaluru's website, the tower suite features private balconies, fully equipped kitchenettes, and a homely atmosphere.

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{{^usCountry}} In the video, she showcased the fully equipped living space, which features a kitchen, laundry facilities, and a dedicated workspace. She highlights how she spends her days enjoying exclusive hotel perks such as high tea and professional housekeeping services while her husband is at the office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, she showcased the fully equipped living space, which features a kitchen, laundry facilities, and a dedicated workspace. She highlights how she spends her days enjoying exclusive hotel perks such as high tea and professional housekeeping services while her husband is at the office. {{/usCountry}}

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The luxurious details

During the tour of the apartment-style suite, Shivangi first showed the living room – a spacious area featuring lavish wooden flooring, comfy armchairs and sofas, ambient lighting that elevates the luxurious feel, plush carpets, and wooden end tables.

The living room also leads to the balcony. One detail she shared about the suite was that they received little surprises and confectionery from the hotel staff whenever they stepped out of the room. It is also during this time that the staff come and tidy their room, and they get a clean space to enjoy after a long day.

The living room also features a fully equipped kitchenette with a washing machine, microwave, and refrigerator. She also gave a tour of their bedroom, which featured a four-poster bed, an office nook for her husband to work, and a balcony. Apart from the apartment, Shivangi revealed that they also enjoyed other perks, including the breakfast buffet, cocktail hours, and high tea – all included in their stay.

Price of the stay

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According to The Leela Palace website, a one-night stay in their tower suite can cost anywhere between ₹76,868 and ₹92,850, excluding taxes and fees, depending on the package you choose.