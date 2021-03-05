In 2010, Saurashtra, Sayed Haider Raza’s exquisite work crated in the early 1980s, was sold for ₹16.47 Crores at an auction at Christie’s. This was just one of the many instances when artists from the iconic Bombay Progressive Artists’ Group made their mark in the international world. Of them, Raza, born in 1922, in Mandala, a small town in Madhya Pradesh, had in him, a queer assimilation of various cultures and values that he was somehow able to express in his canvas. Distinctive in his style and adaptive to the newer techniques, Raza’s work stood out among his contemporaries. Art curator Yashodhara Dalmia, who previously penned the acclaimed biography on Amrita Sher-Gil, in her latest work, Raza, uses the evocative letters he wrote and received to chart his life. Excerpts from an interview:

Dalmia: Raza’s vibrant works with underlying meanings made him better known

(Photo: RAJANISH KAKADE)

(Back row; L to R) M.F. Husain, S.K. Bakre and S.H. Raza; (front row) F.N. Souza, K.H. Ara and H.A. Gade

Author Yashodhara Dalmia (Photo: Facebook)