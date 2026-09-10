Design enthusiast? These 7 curtain styles can instantly elevate your room from basic to classic

Curtains may seem like a small part of your home, but they can completely change how a room looks. The right ones can make a space feel brighter, cosier, more elegant or even more spacious. And with so many styles to choose from, picking one can get confusing. From sheer and blackout to pleated and layered, here are some curtain styles you can consider for your home.

1. Blackout Curtains

Curtain designs for home (Pinterest)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

If you are the person who needs privacy or wants to control the amount of sunlight that enters the room, blackout curtains are a practical choice. They are made using tightly woven or specially treated fabrics that significantly reduce the amount of light entering through the window. They work well in bedrooms, nurseries and home theatres. Besides blocking sunlight, many blackout curtains can also help reduce outside noise and provide some insulation.

2. Sheer Curtains

Sheer curtains are lightweight and semi-transparent, which allows plenty of natural light into the room while providing an elegant and softer look to the room. Their airy appearance makes them particularly suitable for living rooms, balconies and bedrooms where you want to maintain a bright and open atmosphere. They can also be layered with heavier curtains for greater flexibility. Being a fan of vintage decor, I love using these literally in every window.

3. Eyelet Curtains

Eyelet curtains feature metal or reinforced rings at the top of the fabric. The curtain rod passes directly through these rings, making them easy to open and close. Their clean folds and contemporary appearance make them a popular choice for modern interiors. They are also relatively easy to install and maintain. These are perfect for modern homes.

4. Tab Top Curtains

Tab-top curtains have fabric loops or tabs sewn along the top edge. The curtain rod passes through these loops, creating a relaxed, casual look. They work particularly well in bedrooms, children's rooms, and informal living spaces.

5. Pinch Pleat Curtains

Pinch pleat curtains feature neatly gathered and sewn folds at the top. The pleats give the curtains a structured and elegant appearance. They are a good choice if you want your windows to have a more sophisticated or traditional look. Pinch pleats also tend to create fuller folds, giving the room a more polished appearance.

6. Cafe Curtains

Cafe curtains cover only part of a window, usually the lower section. This allows sunlight to enter from the top while offering privacy at eye level. They are especially popular in kitchens and breakfast areas, and they can add a charming, traditional touch to the space.

7. Layered Curtains

Layering involves combining two different curtain fabrics or styles, such as sheer curtains with blackout or heavier curtains. This approach gives you greater control over light and privacy. You can keep the sheer curtains closed during the day and draw the heavier curtains when you want more darkness or privacy. Layered curtains can also make a window look fuller and more luxurious.

How to choose the ideal curtain for your room?

Consider your need

For rooms that receive strong sunlight, blackout or thermal curtains can be useful. If you want to maximise natural light, sheer curtains may be a better option.

Think about privacy

Bedrooms and bathrooms generally require more privacy than living rooms. Consider how exposed the window is before choosing a lightweight or transparent fabric.

Match the interior style

Heavy, pleated curtains can complement traditional interiors, while eyelet, grommet and sheer curtains often work well in modern spaces.

Choose the right curtain length

Curtain length can significantly affect how a room looks. Curtains that extend from close to the ceiling to the floor can create the impression of taller ceilings. Avoid curtains that end awkwardly just above the floor unless the design specifically calls for it.

Don't ignore the fabric

Cotton and linen can create a relaxed appearance, while velvet and heavier fabrics can give a room a more luxurious feel. Sheer fabrics are ideal when you want softness and natural light.

How to maintain the quality of curtains?

Check the label to know the washing type you need to follow.

Regularly dusting your curtains can ensure their quality for a longer time.

When drying them under direct sunlight, do not leave them for a long period of time.

Frequently Asked Questions Which type of curtain is best for a bedroom? Blackout curtains are one of the most practical choices for bedrooms because they can significantly reduce incoming light and improve privacy. Sheer curtains can also be layered with blackout curtains for greater flexibility.

Which curtain style looks the most luxurious? Floor-length curtains and heavier fabrics such as velvet can create a luxurious appearance. Layering curtains can also make windows look sophisticated.

How do I choose the right curtains for my home? Consider your needs, the window size, and the type of fabric before buying curtains.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.