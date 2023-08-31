Designer bed sheets to give your room chic appeal: 5 best picks

One of the key components that determine the ambience of a bedroom is a bedsheet. Yes, you may not have thought about this from this perspective, but a good designer bedsheet is all you need to make the difference. Designer bedsheets have a premium appeal to them and feature rich work in the form of embroidery and other embellishments. Most people keep designer bedsheets exclusively for special occasions like Diwali, Raksha Bandhan and other such events to lend the house an extra fancy and festive appeal.

Designer bed sheets can easily amp up the ambience of any room.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Designer bedsheets enhance the aesthetics of a bedroom like no other. Unlike the plain and boring bedsheets, designer ones feature intricate patterns, vibrant colours, and textures that can give a space more of a personal touch. Before making the buying decision, it is important to note the thread count and quality of fabric. The tactile experience of sleeping on a bedsheet that is soft, comfortable is simply unparalleled. In this article, we have curated some of the finest designer bedsheets for our readers. Take a look at the selections below. PEPONI 8 Pcs Designer Embroidery Cotton King Size Bedding SetThis bedding set comes with a double bedsheet, two pillow covers, two cushions, two bolsters and one fibre quilt. It features stunning embroidery work and is designed to amp up the look of any room setting. People may end up asking you: ‘From where did you get this one?’. It comes in a light pink colour option and is reversible too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ruby's Signature Smooth Grey Greek Embroidered Double Bed-sheetThe embroidery work done on this designer bedsheet is through a silk thread. It has a premium feel to it and looks lovely. No matter what the colour scheme of a room is, this bedsheet is designed to further enhance the ambience of the room. It features geometric print on it and is made from cotton fabric that makes it lightweight and breathable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ruby's Signature Pine Green Bloom Embroidered Double Bed-Sheet

Get this designed bedsheet made from cotton fabric right away. It looks attractive to look at. Silk thread has been used to do the embroidery work on it. It can be used all round the year and in every season. It is perfect for a king size bed. The floral print on it looks stunning and lends it a refreshing feel. Opt for this set and you won't regret the decision.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gadgets Appliances Designer Silk Embroidered Wedding Bedsheet/Bedding SetThis bedding set comes with one bedsheet, two pillow covers and two embroidered cushions. An attractive set, the designer bedsheet will reflect well on your taste. The bright pink colour of the set stands out and will lend vibrancy to the room setting. The fabric is also fade resistant. Bring home this set immediately.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Home- The best is for you Gold Self Design Double Jacquard with Chambray Cotton BedsheetsThis designed bedsheet is made using jacquard fabric and has a striking appeal to it. You can spread it on the mattress on special occasions like Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Durga Puja and other festive events to make your house look even more special. It is available in a sea of colour options and all of them look equally good. Grab it right away.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON