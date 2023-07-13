Designing dreamscapes: Top kids room interior design trends set to dominate 2023

The home environment significantly influences child development. In India, there has been a lifestyle shift towards nuclear families preferring apartment living, a reduction in child-friendly public spaces, as well as technology replacing the need for physical interaction for learning and entertainment. Consequently, the child’s room has become a multifunctional space for learning, play, rest, rejuvenation, and social engagement, taking centre stage within the home.

Understanding that children perceive objects differently from adults - viewing furniture not just as functional items but as objects to be interacted with and touched - is crucial when designing children's spaces. The following trends reflect a deeper understanding of child behaviour coupled with the harnessing of international trends in technology, interior design, societal change, and culture. (Also read: 9 best decor ideas to give your child's room a summer makeover )

Top Kids Room Interior Design Trends

Bikram Mittra, Head of Design, Smartsters, shares with HT Lifestyle three top trends that will dominate children’s room design in 2023.

1. Fitness within the home

The new mantra for happiness is fitness. With adults actively participating in physical activities like running, sports, or yoga, it's important to address the decreased physical activity in children due to increased use of technology and reduced outdoor play. The trend towards obesity in children further reinforces the need for physical intervention. Innovative furniture designs such as standing desks or play mats, or even beds that incorporate physical play elements like climbing walls or slides, bring the aspect of physical fitness right into the children's room.

2. Sustainability

Teaching children about the environment, sustainability, and the importance of preserving the planet is one of the big trends in children’s education. Furniture that is both durable and adaptable as the child grows ensures longevity, reducing the need for new furniture purchases and thereby reducing environmental impact. Furthermore, choosing sustainable materials for furnishings like bed linens made from bamboo instead of water-intensive cotton helps children make an impact on their carbon footprint.

3. Gender neutrality

Gender neutrality is a prominent trend in children’s room design, providing spaces for children that are free from gender stereotypes and encouraging them to think in an inclusive and neutral manner. This learning exercise will help children take a broader view of the world and develop empathy as they mature into adults. Furniture and decor that tell universally appealing stories and the use of neutral colours such as greens, and salmon, as well as earthy tones in whites or greys can greatly contribute to creating such spaces.

