Early New Year Resolutions: The new year is on its way. As a year ends and another begins, it is another opportunity for us to ensure that we change a few things about ourselves, ensure that we have a better lifestyle, all the while holding onto the good parts of the present year. Holding people and things that are dear to us closer, we look forward to another year coming our way. A fresh year brings fresh opportunities for us to do better, feel better and most importantly, live better. New Year resolutions help us to make healthy choices and changes in our lives.

Early New Year Resolutions: 10 things to do for your well-being before the new year starts(Unsplash)

Early New Year resolutions should be made to start fresh early and ensure that from the coming year, we make healthy changes in our lives. As we gear up to welcome the new year in a few weeks, here are some things to do for our well-being.

Take a day off: While it is important to ensure that we fulfill our responsibilities, it is equally important to take a break. Spend a day with yourself thinking of the year passing and a new year coming. Make certain resolutions that can be achieved and take a day off.

Get rid of clutter: Clutters in our homes or complications in our relationships hold us from having a better lifestyle. We should slowly start making changes and opening the knots.

Reflect on the upcoming year: As the new year gets closer, reflect on the things that you would like to keep and the things you want to let go.

Have a plan: Any change and choice take a lot of conviction and planning. It is important to start early.

Stop procrastinating: The work that has been pending for some time should be finished before the new year comes. That way we can start fresh and take up new work for ourselves with a new year.

Exercise: A workout routine is very important. Be it jogging, swimming, or going for a walk, incorporate movement in your lifestyle.

Diet: While it is important that we eat what we feel, we should keep in mind our health and have a diet that includes all the necessary nutrients for the body.

A regular bedtime: A proper sleep is important to recharge the body and mind to take on the day with fresh enthusiasm. We should have a regular bedtime with at least 7-8 hours of sound sleep.

Limit screen time: We should limit screen time and include more reading or spending time with nature in our lifestyle.

Plan a trip: A trip helps us to recharge. Plan a trip and make sure to execute the plan in the coming days.

