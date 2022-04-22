Earth day: 10 tips to make your kitchen more sustainable

1. Summer calls for biting into cool and juicy watermelons. The leftover rinds can be used to make a sabji. It can also be pickled and eaten with dal-chawal.

2. Coffee grounds can be used as fertilizer for your plants or as a body scrub when mixed with honey.

3. Save all vegetable cast offs and make a flavourful stock that can be used in any dish that calls for water. This adds tons of nutrients and flavour to the food.

4. Don’t throw away dying green onions. Instead regrow them by first placing them in a bowl of water and later transferring them into mud. You will be able to grow and use the green parts of the onion over and over again. This can be applied to other veggies such as carrot, beetroot, lettuce, onion and radish, too.

5. Stale bread can be made into crumbs by toasting and grinding the slices coarsely. It can also be made into croutons for salads and soups.

6. Instead of chucking the wilting green leafy vegetables in the bin, submerge them in ice-cold water for an hour to overnight and they will crunch up again.

7. Don’t cry over curdled milk. Use it to make paneer. The whey can be added to doughs to make soft rotis, pizza or bread.

8. Use fibrous stems and vegetables stalks to make fillings or stuffing. You can grate them and add them to your cutlets and kebabs to give them a meaty texture.

9. Don’t throw away herbs like mint, coriander, chives, dill or parsley. Add it to softened butter and store it in the fridge for a quick herb butter that can be used on sandwiches, toasts or add richness to food.

10 Peels of raw bananas, bottle gourd, potatoes and green peas can be made into delicious chutneys that can be paired with kebabs, sandwiches or used as dips.

