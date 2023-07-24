Don’t bother searching for what to do after work, that too on a Tuesday. To help you figure out, here’s a curated list of all the exciting events happening in the city today:

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 25

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

#JustForLaughs

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 25

What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta Ft Ravi Gupta

Where: Laughter Nation, Hauz Khas Village

When: July 25

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 25

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: Unmoored Origins

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, Tansen Marg

When: July 22 to 31

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#Staged

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 25

What: Ajiib dastan hai ye!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 25

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free (First-come basis)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction