Exclusive Prime Members Offer: Get minimum 40% off on recliners, mattress, office chairs

Amazon Prime Shopping Days begins today on 17th April 2025 and will go on until 21st April 2025. This is the best time to upgrade your home with the best recliners, mattresses, and office chairs. This sale is exclusively for Prime members. Along with a minimum 40% off, Amazon Prime members also get an additional cashback of up to ₹1,000. Minimum 40% off on recliners, mattress, office chairs

So, be it a recliner where you can lounge on the weekend or an office chair to comfortably do your office work, this deal is for you. With fast shipping and exclusive Prime-only offers, it’s the perfect time to invest in comfort without overspending.

Recliners at up to 60% off:

Amazon Prime Shopping Days offer an ideal opportunity to grab high-quality recliners at discounted prices. Be it upgrading your living room or seeking better comfort, this recliner features a wide range of recliner styles, from classic leather to modern fabric options. Prime members can find deals on top brands, including massage and power recliners with added features like cupholders and USB ports.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Mattress at up to 50% off:

Mattresses see significant discounts during Amazon Prime Shopping Days, making it an excellent time to improve your sleep setup. From memory foam to hybrid designs, popular brands like Sleepwell, Wakefit, and Kurl-On offers amazing discount on their mattress range. Be it a twin mattress for a guest room or a king-size for your master bedroom, Prime Day offers unbeatable value and convenience for mattress shopping.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Office chairs at up to 65% off:

Amazon Prime Shopping Days are a go-to event for scoring high-quality office chairs at reduced prices. Ergonomic models with lumbar support, adjustable armrests, and breathable mesh are widely featured, catering to professionals and gamers alike. Buy from reckoned brands like Green Soul, Wakefit, and Da URBAN at unbeatable prices. With flexible delivery options this sale makes upgrading your home office or workspace affordable, efficient, and hassle-free, all from the comfort of your screen.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Command your workspace: Stylish boss chairs with head support

Gaming chairs: Take your gaming level a notch beyond with our top 8 comfortable picks; Get 60% off

Best Balcony chairs: Top 7 picks for perfect outdoor seating

Best leather recliners: Sink into luxury and comfort with our top 8 picks

FAQ for Amazon Prime Shopping Days What are Amazon Prime Shopping Days? Amazon Prime Shopping Days are exclusive sales events for Amazon Prime members, offering limited-time deals, discounts, and promotions on a wide range of products including electronics, fashion, home goods, and more.

When are the Prime Shopping Days happening? Prime Shopping Days will run from 17th April 2025 until 21st April 2025.

Who can participate in Prime Shopping Days? Only Amazon Prime members can access deals during Prime Shopping Days. If you’re not a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of the event.

Are there any additional benefits during the sale? Yes! In addition to deals: Earn Amazon credit by completing certain activities (e.g., streaming Prime Video). Enjoy fast, free shipping on eligible items. Get exclusive access to limited-time offers across Amazon services (Music, Video, Kindle, etc.).

What is the discount percentage on sale? You can get minimum 40% off on recliners, mattresses, and office chairs

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.