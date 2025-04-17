Exclusive Prime Members Offer: Get minimum 40% off on recliners, mattress, office chairs
Apr 17, 2025 05:30 PM IST
Refresh your abode by availing a minimum of 40% off on furniture items like mattress, recliners, and office chair at Amazon.
Our Pick
Our Picks
The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised RRR Recliner |Patented SmartGRID Technology| Motorised Single Recliner Sofa with Revolving Mechanism| Rocking Sofa | Unique Lumbar Design | Premium Upholstery | Beige View Details
duroflex Avalon Posture Pro Single Seater Premium Leatherette Motorized Rocking & Rotating Recliner | Pocket Spring Support | 3 Zone Backrest | 270⁰ Rotation - Tan View Details
₹31,349
Peachtree Avalon Manual Recliner - 3 Year Warranty, Grey | 1 Seater Chair Sofa | 3 Modes of Comfort | Mango Wooden Frame with Suede Fabric | Single Seater Sofa Recliner for Living Room Bedroom View Details
₹16,999
@home by Nilkamal Matt 1 Seater Fabric Manual Recliner with Cup Holder (Blue) View Details
₹17,299
duroflex Avalon Posture Pro Single Seater Premium Leatherette Motorized Rocking & Rotating Recliner | Pocket Spring Support | 3 Zone Backrest | 270⁰ Rotation - Tan View Details
₹31,349
Royaloak Pearl Fabric Recliner Single Seater | Fabric | Tufting Design | High Backrest | Pocket Spring for Extra Comfort | Sturdy Footrest | Heavy-Duty Metal Support | Chair Recliner View Details
Green Soul Shangri-La| Single Seater Electric Recliner Sofa with Oversized Backrest, Premium Comfort and Soft Suede Fabric | Motorized Recliner |3 Years Warranty (Dark Grey) with Installation View Details
₹24,990
The Couch Cell One Seater Recliner in Brown Leatherette View Details
₹12,999
Royaloak Davis Single-Seater Recliner | Fabric | Square Armrest | Side Pocket Space | Recliner with Rocker & Revolve | Pocket Springs for Extra Comfort | Sturdy Footrest View Details
Casaliving Taylor Comfy Fabric Single Seater Recliner Chair, Recliner Sofa for Relaxing, Recliner Chair for Home Relax (Yellow) | Premium Fabric Sofa View Details
₹15,999
Sleepwell Dual Mattress | Reversible | High Density (HD) Foam | 5-inch King Bed Size, Medium Soft & Hard (Orange, 72x72x5) View Details
The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho Mattress | Japanese Patented Technology | AIHA Certified | Medium Firm Orthopedic Mattress for Back Pain Relief | 10 Years Warranty | Queen Size Bed 75x60x6 View Details
₹23,736
Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam, King Size Mattress (78x72x4_7 Pressure Zone Foam) View Details
₹7,898
Kurl-On Dual Mattress | Dual Comfort | Soft & Firm Support | Dual Reversible Mattress | High Resilience (HR) Foam | King Size Bed Mattress| | 75X72X4 | 10 Yrs Warranty View Details
Springtek King Size Mattress | Dual Comfort Mattress, Mattress Double Bed, Hybrid Hard & Soft Mattresses, Flip Mattress, 4-Inch Bed Mattress, 72x72x4 View Details
₹6,857
SleepyCat Latex Mattress|10 Years Warranty |Firm,Orthopedic 6-Inch Hybrid Bed Mattress with Pinhole Tech Latex & Memory Foam Layers|5-Zone Support&Bamboo Cover(King Size,78X72X6Inches) View Details
₹16,000
Sleepsutraa Mattress, 4-Inch Tight Top Reversible Dual Comfort, Queen Bed Size, High Density HD Foam - Supra, Grey, 72 X 54 X 4 Or 6 X 4.5 Feet View Details
duroflex LiveIn Duropedic - Doctor Recommended Orthopaedic, Pressure Relieving, Memory Foam King Bed, Roll Pack, 6 Inch King Size Medium Firm Mattress with Luxury Anti Microbial Fabric (78X72X6) View Details
₹19,499
Sleepwell Ortho Pro Spring Mattress | Euro Top Finish | Triple-Zone Pocket Spring | Spine Support | Acuprofile Technology | King Size | 72X70X6 | 10 Yrs Warranty View Details
Flo Ortho™ Aloe Vera Infused Orthopedic Mattress with Pain Release™ Technology | Medium Firm Feel | 4 inch Mattress in King Size (72x72x4 Inches) | 10 Year Warranty View Details
₹14,101
Wakefit Office Chair | 3 Years Warranty | Office Chairs for Work from Home, Ergonomic Chair, High Back Office Chair, 2D Adjustable Lumbar Support, Single & Tilt Lock, Nylon Base - Safari (Black) DIY View Details
Kepler Brooks Office Chairs for Work | 3 Years Warranty | Boss Chair for Office, Leather Office Chair with Padded Arms, Leg Rest & Multi Synchro Tilt Lock, Heavy Duty Metal Base (Italia Premium-Black) View Details
₹13,229
Green Soul Jupiter Superb (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 2D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Black View Details
₹7,990
Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey) View Details
₹5,591
CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Chair | Ergonomic Office, Study, Revolving, Computer Chair for Work from Home Heavy Duty Metal Base, Seat Height Adjustable (Black) View Details
₹3,399
ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Office Chair for Home | 3-Years Warranty | 2D Headrest, Adjustable Arms & Lumbar Support | Tilt Lock Mechanism [Heavy Duty Chromium Metal Base, Grey-White] View Details
₹5,199
beAAtho® | Verona | Executive Mesh Office Chair | 3 Years Limited Warranty | High Back | Ergonomic Revolving Chair for Home & Office (Grey) View Details
₹4,498
Oakcraft® Office and Study Chair Adjustable Tilt Angle and Flip-up Arms Executive Computer Desk Chair, Thick Padding for Comfort and Ergonomic DesignOC-01-Brown View Details
₹4,999
Vergo Transform Prime Ergonomic High Back Mesh Office Chair | Adjustable Lumbar, Headrest, 2D Armrests, Multi Tilt Lock Mechanism, Metal Base, Chair for Home, Desk, Study (White Grey) (Arrives Faster) View Details
SAVYA HOME Apollo High Back Ergonomic Chair for Office Work at Home, Office Chair for Men & Study Chair, Computer Chair with 2D Adjustable Headrest & Lumbar Support, 120° Tilt & Lock Mechanism Black View Details
₹6,349
