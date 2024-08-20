Best Balcony chairs: Top 7 balcony chairs for an amazing outdoor seating experience

Balcony chairs are the perfect addition to any outdoor space, offering both comfort and style for your relaxation needs. Whether you have a spacious terrace or a cosy balcony, these balcony chairs provide a comfortable seating option where you can unwind, enjoy your morning coffee, or take in the sunset. Available in a variety of materials, such as wood, metal, or wicker, balcony chairs can be both durable and weather-resistant, ensuring they withstand the elements. Top 7 balcony chairs for an unmatched outdoor seating experience(Pexels)

Their ergonomic designs often include features like cushioned seats, armrests, and adjustable recline options, enhancing your comfort. Additionally, balcony chairs come in various styles, from modern and sleek to rustic and traditional, allowing you to choose the perfect match for your outdoor décor. Compact and versatile, they can be easily moved or stored, making them ideal for smaller spaces. Whether you're looking for a single seat to relax or a set to entertain guests, balcony chairs elevate your outdoor living experience.

So, if you’re looking to upgrade your balcony or patio seating experience and want to sip your morning coffee on these relaxed chairs, here are our top 7 balcony chairs for you.

The CORAZZIN Garden Patio Seating Chair and Table Set is a perfect addition to any outdoor space, offering comfort and style for your patio, garden, or balcony. This set includes two chairs and a matching table, crafted from durable materials designed to withstand outdoor conditions. The chairs feature ergonomic designs with comfortable seating, while the table provides ample space for drinks, snacks, or decorative items. The set’s sleek and modern design complements various outdoor decors, making it an excellent choice for entertaining guests or enjoying a quiet moment outdoors. Whether you’re sipping your morning coffee or hosting an outdoor gathering, the CORAZZIN set adds functionality and charm to your space. Its weather-resistant construction ensures long-lasting use, and the compact size is ideal for small to medium-sized outdoor areas.

Specifications of CORAZZIN Garden Patio Seating Chair and Table Set:

Material: High-quality plastic/metal composite

Chair Dimensions: 24 x 24 x 35 inches

Table Dimensions: 20 x 20 x 28 inches

Seating Capacity: 2 persons

Weather Resistance: Yes

Assembly Required: Minimal

Color: Black/Brown options available

Weight Capacity (Chair): 250 lbs per chair

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stylish and modern design Limited seating capacity (2 persons) Weather-resistant for outdoor use Assembly required Comfortable ergonomic chairs May not suit larger gatherings

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the CORAZZIN Garden Patio Set for its sturdy construction and attractive design. Many mention that it’s easy to assemble and adds a touch of elegance to their outdoor spaces. Some users note that the chairs are comfortable, but a few wish the set was larger.

Why choose this product?

Choose the CORAZZIN Garden Patio Set for its blend of style, durability, and comfort, making it an ideal choice for small outdoor areas. It’s perfect for intimate gatherings or relaxing in your garden with a loved one.





The Home Furniture Wooden Patio Dining Set offers a perfect blend of functionality and rustic charm, ideal for outdoor dining or casual seating. This foldable set includes two chairs and a round table, crafted from high-quality wood, providing a natural look that complements any outdoor setting. The set is designed for easy storage and portability, making it perfect for those who need flexible seating options. The chairs provide comfortable seating, while the round table offers enough space for meals, drinks, or decorative items. Its foldable design makes it convenient to store during off-seasons, ensuring the set remains in great condition year after year. Whether you're hosting a small outdoor dinner or simply enjoying a peaceful morning in your garden, this wooden patio set brings a touch of elegance and practicality to your outdoor space.

Specifications of Home Furniture Wooden Patio Dining Set Foldable 2 Chair and Round Table:

Material: Solid wood

Chair Dimensions: 22 x 23 x 35 inches (each)

Table Dimensions: 24 x 24 x 28 inches

Seating Capacity: 2 persons

Foldable: Yes

Finish: Natural wood grain

Weight Capacity (Chair): 220 lbs per chair

Assembly Required: No

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-quality solid wood construction Limited to 2 people Foldable for easy storage Not suitable for large outdoor spaces Natural, rustic design Requires occasional maintenance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers love the Home Furniture Wooden Patio Dining Set for its foldable design and sturdy construction. The natural wood finish is often praised, with many users highlighting how it enhances their outdoor aesthetics. A few users mentioned needing to apply a protective coating for weather resistance.

Why choose this product?

Choose this patio set for its versatility, foldable convenience, and classic wooden design, making it a great choice for small patios or balconies where space is at a premium.

Also Read: Best rocking chairs: Unwind with top 10 selections

The VMDJ FURNITURE Sheesham Wooden Portable Foldable 2 Seater Chair offers a perfect blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern practicality. Crafted from premium Sheesham wood, this chair is not only durable but also exudes a warm, natural aesthetic that enhances any outdoor or indoor space. Its foldable design makes it easy to store and transport, ideal for those who need flexible seating solutions. The chair’s ergonomic design ensures comfort, making it suitable for long periods of sitting. Whether you’re using it on a patio, balcony, or in a garden, this foldable chair brings a touch of elegance and functionality to your space. The rich grain and sturdy construction make it a reliable and stylish choice for anyone looking to add natural beauty to their home.

Specifications of VMDJ FURNITURE Sheesham Wooden Portable Foldable 2 Seater Chair:

Material: Sheesham wood

Dimensions: 24 x 23 x 35 inches

Seating Capacity: 2 persons

Foldable: Yes

Finish: Natural wood grain

Weight Capacity: 200 lbs per seat

Assembly Required: No

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-quality Sheesham wood construction Limited seating capacity (2 persons) Foldable and portable Not weather-resistant without treatment Traditional, elegant design Requires regular maintenance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the VMDJ FURNITURE Sheesham Wooden Chair for its solid construction and beautiful wood finish. They appreciate the foldable design, making it easy to store and move. However, some users recommend additional weatherproofing for outdoor use.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this Sheesham wooden chair for its combination of beauty, durability, and portability, making it an excellent choice for versatile seating in both indoor and outdoor settings.

Also Read: Best garden chairs: 10 options to create your outdoor oasis

The DEVOKO 5 Piece Patio Furniture Set is designed for those who seek both style and comfort in their outdoor spaces. This set includes four chairs and a matching coffee table, all constructed from durable, weather-resistant materials that ensure long-lasting performance. The chairs feature comfortable cushions, providing the perfect spot for relaxation, while the table offers ample space for drinks, snacks, or decorative items. The modern design of this set fits seamlessly into any outdoor environment, whether it's a garden, patio, or balcony. The lightweight yet sturdy construction allows for easy arrangement and customization of your outdoor seating area. With its sleek design and high-quality materials, the DEVOKO set offers a blend of elegance and functionality, making it ideal for entertaining guests or enjoying a peaceful evening outdoors.

Specifications of DEVOKO 5 Piece Patio Furniture Set:

Material: Rattan and steel frame

Chair Dimensions: 22 x 21 x 35 inches (each)

Table Dimensions: 28 x 28 x 16 inches

Seating Capacity: 4 persons

Cushion Material: Polyester fabric

Weather Resistance: Yes

Assembly Required: Yes

Color Options: Black, Brown

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Modern, stylish design Assembly required Weather-resistant materials May require cushion replacement over time Comfortable cushions included Higher price point

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the DEVOKO 5 Piece Patio Furniture Set for its sleek design and comfortable seating. The weather-resistant materials and included cushions are frequently praised. Some users mention that assembly can be time-consuming, but the result is worth it.

Why choose this product?

Choose the DEVOKO 5 Piece Patio Furniture Set for its modern design, comfort, and durability, making it an excellent choice for enhancing your outdoor living space.

Also Read: Best lawn chairs: Top 10 options for relaxing outdoors in style and comfort this summer



The BRISHI Garden Patio Seating Chair and Table Set is a chic and functional addition to any outdoor space. Featuring two comfortable chairs and a matching table, this set is crafted from weather-resistant materials, ensuring it withstands the elements while maintaining its stylish appearance. The ergonomic design of the chairs provides excellent support, making it perfect for lounging, while the table is ideal for holding drinks, snacks, or decorative items. The set’s compact size makes it suitable for smaller patios, balconies, or gardens, without compromising on comfort or style. Whether you’re enjoying a quiet morning coffee or hosting an intimate outdoor gathering, the BRISHI Garden Patio Set offers a comfortable and stylish seating solution that enhances the beauty of your outdoor area.

Specifications of BRISHI Garden Patio Seating Chair and Table Set:

Material: Steel and plastic composite

Chair Dimensions: 24 x 24 x 35 inches

Table Dimensions: 20 x 20 x 28 inches

Seating Capacity: 2 persons

Weather Resistance: Yes

Assembly Required: Minimal

Color: Black/Gray options available

Weight Capacity (Chair): 250 lbs per chair

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and stylish design Limited seating capacity Durable, weather-resistant materials Small table surface area Ergonomic chair design Requires some assembly

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the BRISHI Garden Patio Set for its compact size and stylish design, which fits well in smaller outdoor spaces. They find the chairs comfortable and the set easy to assemble. Some wish the table was slightly larger to accommodate more items.

Why choose this product?

Choose the BRISHI Garden Patio Set for its combination of durability, comfort, and style, making it perfect for smaller outdoor spaces where quality and design matter.

Also Read: Best garden chair set: Top 10 picks for ultimate outdoor comfort, relaxation, and style

The Tiranga Outdoor D-8 Chairs Table Set is a versatile and spacious outdoor furniture option, perfect for large gatherings and family events. This set includes eight chairs and a large table, providing ample seating and dining space for outdoor meals, parties, or casual lounging. Crafted from durable and weather-resistant materials, the Tiranga set is built to withstand the elements, ensuring long-lasting use and minimal maintenance. The chairs are designed for comfort with supportive backrests, while the table offers plenty of space for food, drinks, and decor. The set’s classic design complements various outdoor aesthetics, making it a stylish and practical choice for gardens, patios, or decks. Whether you’re hosting a barbecue or enjoying an evening with friends, this set provides the perfect setting for any occasion.

Specifications of Tiranga Outdoor D-8 Chairs Table Set:

Material: Metal and plastic composite

Chair Dimensions: 24 x 23 x 35 inches (each)

Table Dimensions: 72 x 36 x 28 inches

Seating Capacity: 8 persons

Weather Resistance: Yes

Assembly Required: Yes

Color Options: Black/Gray

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Spacious seating for large groups Requires significant outdoor space Weather-resistant and durable Assembly can be time-consuming Comfortable and supportive chairs Higher price point

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the Tiranga Outdoor D-8 Chairs Table Set for its spacious seating and sturdy construction. Many appreciate the comfort of the chairs and the ample table space, although some mention that assembly takes time and requires multiple people.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Tiranga Outdoor D-8 Chairs Table Set for its large seating capacity and durable design, making it ideal for hosting family gatherings or outdoor parties with ease.

Also Read: Best study chairs for comfortable reading: Top 6 picks that deliver comfort

The BRISHI Garden Patio Seating Chair and Table Set brings a stylish and functional touch to your outdoor space. This set, featuring two comfortable chairs and a matching table, is crafted from weather-resistant materials designed to endure the elements while maintaining a sleek appearance. The ergonomic chairs offer excellent support, making them ideal for relaxing outdoors, while the table provides a convenient surface for drinks, snacks, or decor. Compact yet elegant, this set is perfect for smaller patios, balconies, or garden corners. The minimalist design seamlessly blends with various outdoor aesthetics, making it an ideal choice for those seeking both comfort and style in their outdoor furniture. Whether for morning coffee or evening chats, this set enhances the ambiance of your outdoor area.

Specifications of BRISHI Garden Patio Seating Chair and Table Set:

Material: Steel and plastic composite

Chair Dimensions: 24 x 24 x 35 inches

Table Dimensions: 20 x 20 x 28 inches

Seating Capacity: 2 persons

Weather Resistance: Yes

Assembly Required: Minimal

Colour Options: Black/Gray

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and sleek design Limited seating capacity Weather-resistant construction Small table surface Ergonomic comfort Some assembly required

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the BRISHI Garden Patio Set for its compact design and stylish appearance. Many highlight its durability and comfort, particularly the ergonomic chairs. Some buyers wished for a larger table, but overall satisfaction is high.

Why choose this product?

Select the BRISHI Garden Patio Set for its perfect blend of style, comfort, and durability, ideal for enhancing smaller outdoor spaces with minimalistic elegance.

How to care for and maintain balcony chair

Regular Cleaning:

Clean your balcony chairs regularly to remove dirt, dust, and debris. For most materials, use a soft cloth or sponge with mild soap and warm water. Avoid harsh chemicals as they can damage the finish or material.

2. Protect from the Elements:

Prolonged exposure to the sun, rain, or snow can damage balcony chairs. When not in use, cover your chairs with waterproof covers or store them indoors, especially during extreme weather conditions.

3. Inspect and Repair:

Periodically check for any signs of wear and tear, such as loose screws, cracks, or fraying. Tighten any loose bolts or screws and repair or replace damaged parts to ensure your chairs remain safe and functional.

4. Treat Wooden Chairs:

For wooden balcony chairs, apply a protective sealant or varnish once or twice a year to maintain the wood's integrity and appearance. This helps protect against moisture, UV rays, and pests.

5. Cushion Care:

If your chairs come with cushions, clean them regularly according to the manufacturer's instructions. Store cushions indoors when not in use to prevent mildew and fading.

6. Prevent Rust on Metal Chairs:

For metal chairs, especially those made of iron or steel, inspect for rust. If you find any, gently sand the area and apply a rust-resistant paint or coating to prevent further corrosion.

Top Three Features of balcony chairs

Product Name Material Seating Capacity Weather Resistance CORAZZIN Garden Patio Seating Chair and Table Set Wicker & Metal 2 High Weather Resistance Home furniture Wooden Patio Dining Set Solid Wood 2 Moderate Weather Resistance VMDJ FURNITURE Sheesham Wooden Portable Foldable Sheesham Wood 2 Low Weather Resistance DEVOKO 5 Piece Patio Furniture Set PE Rattan & Steel 4 High Weather Resistance BRISHI Garden Patio Seating Chair and Table Set Wicker & Metal 2 High Weather Resistance Tiranga Outdoor D-8 Chairs Table Set Polypropylene Plastic 2 High Weather Resistance BRISHI Garden Patio Seating Chair and Table Set Wicker & Metal 2 High Weather Resistance

Best value for money Balcony Chairs on Amazon

The Tiranga Outdoor D-8 Chairs Table Set offers the best value for money among balcony chairs on Amazon. Its robust polypropylene plastic construction ensures durability while being lightweight and easy to maintain. With seating for two, it’s perfect for intimate balcony settings. The high weather resistance feature means it can withstand various weather conditions without fading or warping. This set combines affordability, practicality, and style, making it an excellent choice for those seeking quality balcony furniture without breaking the bank. Ideal for small spaces, it delivers comfort and longevity at an unbeatable price.

Best Overall Balcony Chairs on Amazon

The CORAZZIN Garden Patio Seating Chair and Table Set stands out as the best overall balcony chair on Amazon. Crafted from high-quality wicker and metal, this set not only offers exceptional durability but also adds a touch of elegance to any outdoor space. The seating capacity for two makes it perfect for cosy balconies, while its high weather resistance ensures it remains in pristine condition throughout the seasons. Whether you're enjoying a morning coffee or a sunset drink, this set provides comfort, style, and longevity, making it a top choice for any balcony.

Factors to Consider Before Buying the Best Balcony Chairs

When selecting the best balcony chairs, consider the material as it determines durability, comfort, and maintenance. Materials like wicker, metal, and treated wood are popular for their aesthetic appeal and weather resistance. Seating capacity is another critical factor, depending on how many people you plan to accommodate; options range from single seats to larger sets. Weather resistance is essential for outdoor furniture; choose chairs that can withstand rain, sun, and other elements to ensure longevity. Additionally, consider the style and design to match your outdoor decor, as well as the comfort level—look for ergonomic designs or cushions. Portability and storage are important if you have limited space or plan to move the furniture frequently. Finally, consider your budget and choose a chair set that offers the best value for money without compromising on quality. These factors combined will help you find the perfect balcony chair that meets your needs and preferences.

FAQ on Best Balcony Chairs 1. What materials are best for balcony chairs? Wicker, metal, and treated wood are ideal materials for balcony chairs due to their durability and weather resistance.

2. How do I maintain my balcony chairs? Regular cleaning with mild soap and water, covering when not in use, and storing during harsh weather can extend the lifespan of your balcony chairs.

3. Are foldable balcony chairs a good option? Yes, foldable balcony chairs are excellent for small spaces as they offer flexibility and easy storage.

4. What should I look for in terms of comfort? Look for chairs with ergonomic designs, adequate back support, and optional cushions for enhanced comfort.

5. Can I leave my balcony chairs outside all year round? It depends on the material. Chairs with high weather resistance can be left outside, but it’s advisable to cover them or store them during extreme weather conditions.

