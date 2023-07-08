Drawing from emptiness: A new graphic anthology focuses on famine

“Overall, what readers will get a sense of is how certain political mistakes have been repeated over and over,” Mukherjee says. “The repetitions of the same crisis over time, despite industrial and scientific progress, makes these stories particularly resonant. Because food security is an ongoing, cyclical problem that requires constant alertness.”

In the book, as in the traditional format, each patachitra scroll unfolds alongside the narrative.

“Interestingly, the people who had the least trouble sourcing materials during Covid were the scroll painters, because they were using natural colours, made using ingredients found in their backyards,” Mukherjee says.

With art-supply shops in Kolkata closed or out of stocks, comic artist Sen made his own sepia-toned paint, used catechu extract from the khair or acacia tree.

History also came to life, in interesting ways, during the making of the book, as artists worked to create amid the pandemic.

It’s an anthology because the tales are drawn from the online database Famine and Dearth in India and Britain, 1550-1800: Connected Cultural Histories of Food Security, a project led by Mukherjee and funded by the UK’s Arts and Humanities Research Council. That database draws from contemporary chronicles, memoirs, poetry, plays, oral narratives, periodicals and pamphlets, as well as official correspondence from state archives, speeches and letters, gathered from across India, England and Bangladesh, in 10 languages.

The book features narrative poems by the late patachitra artist Dukhushyam, and art by Jahanara, Lutfa, Rabbani, Rahim, Rahman, Rehana and Ushaira (all of whom go by the last name Chitrakar), and comic artists Trinankur Banerjee, Aratrika Choudhury, Argha Manna, Debkumar Mitra, Sekhar Mukherjee and Sarbajit Sen.

The 177-page book, published by Jadavpur University Press in January, is co-edited by Mukherjee; and Abhijit Gupta, a professor of English; Sujit Kumar Mandal, a professor of comparative literature, and Shrutakirti Dutta, a research associate, all three at Jadavpur University.

The idea was to bring these stories, which are largely studied and discussed in academic circles, to a more general audience, Mukherjee says.

“We selected stories that would be representative of the long historical trajectory of famines, and would be representative of both sides,” says co-editor Ayesha Mukherjee, a professor of English literature at the University of Exeter. “A lot is said about famines in India, where the colonial administration had a big role to play in creating those crises, but what you hear less about is Britain’s own cultural history of famine and food shortage. Or the early history of famines in Mughal India, which are also not well known.”

Famine in Shakespeare-Land traces one of the worst food shortages in the history of Renaissance England. And there is a chapter on the Great Bengal Famine of 1770, a product of failed crops and a smallpox epidemic compounded by the policies and cruelty of the region’s colonial British rulers, which claimed over 10 million lives across Bengal and Bihar over two years.

There is a fictionalised retelling of the travels of the English merchant Peter Mundy, who witnessed suffering and death in Gujarat during the Deccan Famine of 1630-32.

In Rebel Captain Pouch, we learn of the Midlands Rising of 1607, and a rebel leader who carried an enigmatic leather pouch said to contain enough material to defend all his troops against the king’s forces. (When he was captured and sentenced to death, everyone learnt that all it had contained was a piece of mouldy cheese.)

The stories trace the struggles of an impoverished hunter’s wife, in a retelling of a 16th-century oral poetry narrative in Bengali.

A new graphic anthology, Famine Tales, uses exquisite art to trace famines that occurred in India and in Britain in the 16th, 17th and 18th centuries, through five stories and two sets of storytellers: traditional patachitra artists, and contemporary comic ones.

PREMIUM A comic panel from the story 1607: The Rising, by Aratrika Choudhury.

A panel from the patachitra art that accompanies the Bengali poem by the late Dukhushyam Chitrakar, about the Great Bengal Famine of 1769-70.

A page from the story Drawing Disaster, on the economic landscape during the Great Bengal Famine, with art by Argha Manna and Debkumar Mitra.

Mundy Sahib’s Diary Fictionalized! features art by Sekhar Mukherjee.

Patachitra art from Famine in Shakespeare-Land.

In the fifth tale, comic artist Sarbajit Sen recreates the Bengali oral narrative of an impoverished hunter’s wife.

