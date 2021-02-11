Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari turns author with 'Mapping Love'

Acclaimed filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, known for films like Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Panga has turned author with her debut fiction novel, titled Mapping Love. The 41-year-old director said in a statement that it took her three years to write the book which will be published by Rupa Publications on May 21 this year. The filmmaker said in the statement, "As a storyteller every once in a while there are stories I want to say in a medium that brings out the essence in true spirit. 'Mapping Love' is that story of falling in love with art of writing all over again with stillness. It's taken three years typing it to life and I am filled with happiness as Rupa Publications brings my debut novel to everyone."

Rupa Publications shared a teaser of the book in an Instagram post, where one can see the pages of a book being turned as the words "A brilliant artist, an eloquent storyteller, a critically acclaimed award winning director," take over the screen to describe the filmmaker. The caption of the post read, "Set in the breathtaking jungles of India, this enthralling story with intertwining tales will tug your heart. An artist, writer and filmmaker, her films Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Ghar ki Murgi, Panga are entertaining as well as thought provoking."





Ashwiny also reposted the video shared by the publication house with the caption, "Mapping Love' my debut novel releases on 21st May 2021. Thank-you & Gratitude. (sic)" The director last helmed Panga, featuring actors Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta among others.

(With inputs from PTI)