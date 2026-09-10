Finnish couple that moved to Mumbai with two kids for work shares honest take on India: 'We feel safe here...'

When Touko Helanen, an educator and media professional, and Janika Tuunainen, a professional dance teacher and gymnastics coach, decided to relocate their young family from Finland to Mumbai in the summer of 2026, they knew it would be a huge change. Also read | Finnish founder compares 'opposite' life in Helsinki vs Bengaluru, shares what India has that 'happiest' Finland doesn't

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They left behind the Nordic landscapes widely associated with quiet solitude to give their two children — 3.5-year-old Lila and 2-year-old Eeli — a truly global upbringing. And now, they're documenting all of it on Instagram.

Touko told HT Lifestyle that he currently works at the Finland International School (FIS) Race Course in Mumbai, where he teaches music, physical education, and product design, and manages media and creative projects. Janika is also part of the FIS community. Together, they document their adventures under the moniker 'The Findian Family' on Instagram — and one video they posted on September 7 is resonating deeply with people.

'India is beautiful, colourful, intense, emotional'

In the video, Touko stood against the glowing backdrop of Mumbai's night skyline and said, “Think you know India? Look again,” adding, "We’re a Finnish family, and just recently, we moved here. And what we’ve found is very different from the picture the world is given."

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{{^usCountry}} For context, global media coverage of India often zooms in on similar narrative — socioeconomic disparities, dense population, infrastructure strain. And the family gets it. While Touko and Janika acknowledged these realities — noting that 'of course, India has its challenges, every country does' — they said their daily life told a completely different story. Also read | Singapore woman says 'India gets so much bad publicity online', documents 'honest experience travelling in north India' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For context, global media coverage of India often zooms in on similar narrative — socioeconomic disparities, dense population, infrastructure strain. And the family gets it. While Touko and Janika acknowledged these realities — noting that 'of course, India has its challenges, every country does' — they said their daily life told a completely different story. Also read | Singapore woman says 'India gets so much bad publicity online', documents 'honest experience travelling in north India' {{/usCountry}}

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Their video was basically a love letter to everyday Mumbai. We’re talking bustling local markets brimming with fresh produce and fragrant flower garlands, local artisans at work, neighbourhood celebrations, and public transit. The real, unfiltered stuff. "India is beautiful. Colourful. Intense. Emotional. Incredibly alive," Touko reflected in the clip, adding, “It is social. It is welcoming. And it is rich in so many ways — rich in culture, rich in traditions, rich in people, rich in life.”

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What raising their two toddlers in Mumbai looks like

Let's be honest, navigating a megacity like Mumbai with a 3.5-year-old and a 2-year-old sounds chaotic on paper. Especially when you're new to the country. But for Janika and Touko, it seemed to be surprisingly smooth. In the video, you can see Lila and Eeli riding the Mumbai Metro, playing in public spaces, and interacting effortlessly with locals who seemed to adore them.

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"This is our everyday life now — with two small children," Touko said. "And the India we experience every day is caring, vibrant, and welcoming. We feel safe here. We feel good here," he added in the video.

And the internet is here for this fresh perspective

That sense of safety and warmth was a huge part of why their video clicked with so many people, both Indians and foreigners. "So glad you're here! If only more foreigners saw the real heart of India. Mumbai is special, in more ways than one, and it is one of the safest cities in the world. Have a great time here. Welcome to our world," a comment on their video read. "We may be chaotic... but we are definitely not what the media in the West portrays us as. Thank you for this," read another comment.

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'The Findian Family' joins a growing number of expats using social media platforms to offer authentic, ground-level perspectives of life in India. Instead of just tourist spots, they are showing shared human moments — participating in local festivities, wearing traditional clothes, or simply enjoying fresh fruit together.

"Every day, India teaches us something new," Touko concluded as the video showed the family engaging with Indians, wearing matching traditional outfits. "It’s time for the world to see another side of India — the side we see every day," he added.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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