Five summer hues for interiors in 2026 that bring homes to life; an expert gives his insights

Colour is doing a lot more than making homes look beautiful in 2026. It is setting the mood, making rooms feel calmer, brighter or cosier, and helping people create spaces that support everyday life. As homes continue to serve as places for work, rest, family time and quiet moments, the colours we bring indoors can make a real difference to how those spaces feel.
"Colour is no longer just a decorative choice. It has become a language of well-being that shapes atmosphere, influences emotion and creates homes that feel comforting every single day. Nature-inspired shades, from calming blues and greens to warm earthy tones, help create spaces that feel fresh, balanced and welcoming," Gaurav Jain, Founder and Creative Director of Orange Tree, a lifestyle brand known for its contemporary furniture, lighting and home décor collections.
How to use the biggest interior colour trends of 2026 at home
The easiest way to refresh your home is by introducing colours that work with your existing furniture instead of changing everything at once. These five shades can be added through sofas, accent chairs, lighting, cushions, artwork or decorative accessories to create a fresh seasonal update without overwhelming the space.
1. Warm neutrals create a calm foundation
Warm neutrals continue to be a favourite for modern homes. Shades like sand, oatmeal, taupe and creamy beige create bright, relaxed spaces that never feel dated. They also work beautifully as a base for stronger accent colours.
The trick is to layer different textures instead of sticking to a single finish. Soft throws, textured cushions, wooden furniture and statement lighting can add warmth and character while keeping the room light and inviting. A cream sofa paired with darker neutral seating and colourful accessories creates a balanced living room that feels comfortable and timeless.
2. Ocean blue brings a refreshing summer mood
Ocean blue is emerging as one of the defining shades for 2026. Inspired by the sea and open skies, this calming hue introduces freshness into living rooms, home offices and kitchens.
It pairs naturally with warm neutrals, crisp whites, rich jewel tones and wooden furniture. Used through a statement lamp, accent chair or decorative accessories, ocean blue creates interiors that feel peaceful while adding enough colour to make the room interesting.
3. Olive green adds nature-inspired warmth
Olive green continues to be a favourite for homeowners looking to bring the outdoors inside. Rich without feeling overpowering, this earthy shade works beautifully alongside wood, cane, metal and textured fabrics.
It can easily become the main colour in a room through a sofa or accent chair, or appear in smaller details such as side tables, lamps or décor pieces. The result is a relaxed space that feels fresh throughout the year.
4. Mustard yellow adds cheerful energy
Few colours can brighten a room as effortlessly as mustard yellow. It brings warmth and optimism without feeling loud, making it ideal for homes that need a little lift.
The key is to use it in small doses. A pouffe, pendant lamp, artwork or accent cushion can introduce enough colour to create a lively focal point. Against neutral walls or cooler shades, mustard yellow feels balanced while adding personality to the room.
5. Burnt orange creates warmth with character
Inspired by terracotta, sun-soaked landscapes and glowing summer evenings, burnt orange is making a strong return to contemporary interiors.
It works especially well as an accent colour through seating, lighting or decorative accessories. Paired with soft neutrals, it creates an inviting atmosphere filled with warmth. Combined with rich jewel tones, it adds depth and a dramatic finish without overpowering the room.
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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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