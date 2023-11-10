Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023: Explore plastic chairs with up to 71% off

Have you recently shifted to a new city and need some low-budget furniture or are you just searching for some affordable quality furniture to set up in your apartment? You have come to the right place! As this article includes some of the best plastic chairs that are offers comfortable seating and also makes your living space livelier and pleasant. The most important advantage that Plastic furniture has is that it is maintenance–free. All the buyer has to do is bring the furniture home and set it up as you like it.

Furthermore, it doesn’t require painting and has a rust-resistance quality as well. Although plastic does not have a good name when it comes to being environment-friendly, the buyer, should know there are a lot of plastic chairs and other furniture that are produced using recycled plastic. This, in turn, makes it more environment-friendly than the metal or wooden furniture. The plastic furniture is recyclable and can be recycled again once you are done using it. The plastic chairs, in comparison to wooden chair, are extremely lightweight and have increased portability. This means that you can easily shift the furniture and set or arrange it as you please.

Another quality that makes plastic chairs a purchase-worthy item, is that they are completely waterproof as neither would they rust away nor develop cracks in rain. It means that you can use plastic chairs on patio furniture as well. Just set it up on your balcony and enjoy the view and fresh air while being comfortably seated. You could feel all mixed up when it comes to choosing that perfect chair for your home. Don’t you worry!

As we bring to our readers, this exclusive collection of ten good-quality plastic chairs that you can purchase today at the Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023. It entails the best overall and value of money product for the convenience of comparison for the readers.

Product Details

SLP VENTURAPlastic Outdoor Chair

The SLP VENTURA offers premium quality plastic chairs for comfortable indoor and outdoor seating. With its simplistic design and style, this set of 4 chairs is sure to impress the buyer. The armrest and backrest provide comfort and support for your back. You can just place it anywhere in your home or office space and can relax and hang out for a while. The lightweight quality of these chairs makes them easy to shift and rearrange according to your requirements. Get this amazing product at a discounted price at the FLIPKART Diwali deals 2023.

Specifications

Brand: Slp

Finish Type: Glossy

Delivery Condition: Pre-assembled

Finish color: Pearl white

Special feature: Lightweight

Pros Cons Wide seat Not foldable

2. ITALICA Plastic Outdoor Chair

ITALICA is one of the best brands that deals in plastic chairs and other furniture. The set of four chairs fulfills all your seating requirements. It is ergonomically designed to fit anywhere in your home space. These multipurpose chairs can be used for setting up at home, a cafeteria, or even a restaurant as well. So, If you own a cafeteria or a restaurant and are looking to buy some affordable plastic furniture, this is the perfect product for you! Get the ITALICA plastic outdoor chair at a discounted price at the FLIPKART Diwali Sale 2023.

Specifications

Brand: ITALICA

Armrest Included: Yes

Finish Type: Matte

Delivery Condition: Pre-assembled

Special feature : easy to clean

Pros Cons Available in more than two colors

3. Furniture Yard Supreme Tulip Plastic Armchair

The supreme tulip plastic armchair is ergonomically designed to provide maximum seating comfort to its buyers. From the looks and design of this chair to its comfortable seat, this plastic armchair is a great option for anyone who is looking to upscale their home decor. You can also set these chairs outside on the lawn or your patio and enjoy the fresh air while relaxing. Avail of great offers at the FLIPKART Diwali Sale 2023 on this furniture yard supreme tulip plastic armchair. All the other features and specifications are mentioned below.

Specifications

Brand: Furniture Yard

Armrest Included: Yes

Finish Type: Matte

Delivery Condition: Pre-assembled

Maximum Load Capacity: 150 kg

Special features: Multipurpose chairs

Pros Cons Unique looks and design The size could have been a little bigger

4. MAHARAJA Omega Plastic Outdoor Chair

The MAHARAJA Omega Plastic outdoor chair is dual-purpose furniture that can be efficiently used to enhance the décor of your living space. You can use and store these stackable items easily. Once you are done using the chairs ,you can easily store them and readily bring them out for the next event or occasion. From its color to its looks, this product could make for an excellent addition to your home or even office space. Grab this well-built plastic outdoor chair at a discounted price at the FLIPKART Diwali Sale in 2023.

Specifications

Brand: MAHARAJA

Armrest Included: Yes

Finish Color: brown

Delivery Condition: Pre-assembled

Special feature: decent load capacity

Pros Cons Lightweight product Seating could be a little wider

5. NILKAMAL CRYSTAL Plastic Outdoor Chair

These beautiful white plastic outdoor chairs are a treat for the eyes. These chairs could make for a great lawn or garden chair which would add more charm to your outdoor space. Owing to its unique design and pattern in pure white color, it would be a brilliant addition to your furniture collection. Put it out on the patio or even the balcony and relax in the fresh air. The NILKAMAL CRYSTAL plastic outdoor chairs are available at a discounted price at the FLIPKART Diwali Sale 2023. All the other product details and features are listed below.

Specifications

Brand: Nilkamal

Type: Outdoor Chair

Color- pearl white

Delivery Condition: pre-assembled

Special features: great design

Pros Cons Available in different colors The price could be a little expensive for some buyers

6. HELLO Spine Care Orthopedic Plastic Chair

The HELLO Spine Care Orthopedic Plastic Chair boasts all the features and specifications that offer optimal spinal support and encourage a healthy posture. These Orthopedic Plastic chairs are well suited for working professionals whose job is to sit at a desk all day. For them, it would prevent their back from any issues and aches. Not just for the working gentry but also for elders and adults with back complications, these chairs are perfectly suited for them. Get a chance to purchase these comfortable plastic chairs at a great discounted price at the FLIPKART Diwali Sale deals.

Specifications

Brand: HELLO

Delivery Condition: Pre-assembled

Finish Color: Dark Brown

Finish type: Glossy

Special feature: Spinal support

Pros Cons Contoured backrest A little heavy weight

7. ITALICA Oxy Stackable Plastic Chair

Are you in search of a great garden chair or a balcony chair? Then the ITALICA Oxy plastic chair is perfect for you. The high-quality plastic and strong build make these chairs all the more durable and long-lasting. They are easy to clean and maintain so you don’t have to worry about their safe-keeping too much. They are available in different colors and chair set quantities. These beautifully designed Plastic chairs are available at a discounted sale price at the FLIPKART Diwali Sale 2023. All the other important features are mentioned down below.

Specifications

Brand: ITALICA

Delivery Condition: Pre-assembled

Finish Color: Black

Finish type: Matte and Glossy

Special features: sturdy built

Pros Cons Decent color No armrest

8. Supreme Web for Home & Garden Plastic Chair

Designed with comfort in mind, The Supreme Web plastic chair is a top-notch product with keeps the quality of the chair intact. The pre-assembled chairs are coupled with a 12-month brand warranty. The product is available in beautiful different colors and 3 chair set quantities. So, you can have ample color options to choose from and set it up to enhance the beauty of your living space. These chairs can easily be used as balcony or garden chairs as well. At the FLIPKART Diwali Sale 2023, this product is offered at a discounted price. All the other features and specifications are mentioned down below.

Specifications

Brand: Supreme

Style: Ethnic & Traditional

Finish Type: Natural

Finish Color: Globus Brown

Special Features: Beautiful design

Pros Cons Available in different colors No armrest

9. Cello Plastic Outdoor Chair

The durable cello Plastic outdoor chair is a multipurpose chair that can easily be used indoors as well. The wide seat gives absolute comfort and posture support to the user. You can just sit back and relax on this chair as the back support is a little tilted which gives the user the margin to lie back a little in a relaxing position. Other than these features, the sandalwood color and pattern are sure to catch the eye of the buyer. You can easily set them up in your garden or living room and watch as they enhance the beauty of the space. Acquire this amazing product at a reasonable price as the FLIPKART Diwali deals are in full swing due to the ongoing FLIPKART Diwali Sale 2023.

Specifications

Brand: Cello Furniture

Type: Outdoor Chair

Color: Sandalwood

Special Features: Wide-seat

Pros Cons Easy to clean

10. ITALICA Spine Care Plastic Chair

The ITALICA Spine Care Plastic Chair offers a combination of comfort and style effortlessly blended into this product. These chairs are made keeping modern design in mind. You can spend your as much time as you want on the chair as it prevents you from sitting in the wrong posture leading to spinal discomfort or backaches. This can be a great addition to your living room or garden furniture. The mold protection quality of the material has strong UV protection which protects the color and finish of the product. Hurry and grab this item at affordable rates at the FLIPKART Diwali Sale 2023.

Specifications

Brand: ITALICA

Type: Outdoor Chair

Delivery Condition: Pre-assembled

Special Features:

Durable and sturdy plastic chair set, Pleasing color that lightens up the mood and atmosphere, Adds class and style wherever it is display

Pros Cons Mold protection with UV protection No arm rest

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Slp Ventura Plastic Outdoor Chair Weather-proof Easy maintenance durable ITALICA Plastic Outdoor Chair Sturdy Easy to clean Decent back support Furniture Yard Supreme Tulip Oversize Plastic Armchair Aesthetic design Pre-assembled Matte finish MAHARAJA Omega Plastic Outdoor Chair Great back support Decent color strong NILKAMAL CRYSTAL Plastic Outdoor Chair Unique design Rust-proof Sturdy built HELLO Spine Care Orthopedic Plastic Chair Anti-tipping feature Comfortable seating Sleek design ITALICA Oxy Stackable Plastic Chair Portable Fine finish Intricately designed Supreme Web for Home & Garden Plastic Outdoor Chair Attractive color Unique web like pattern Easy to carry Cello Furniture Cello Comfort Plastic Outdoor Chair Wide-seating Matte finish Comes with armrest ITALICA Spine Care Plastic Chair r Available in different colors Durable Lightweight product

Best overall product

The ITALICA Plastic Outdoor Chair can be easily termed as the best overall product for it provides decent back support and comfort to the user. The product ticks all the boxes to be considered one of the topmost options on this list

Value for money

The HELLO Orthopedic Plastic Chair ranks in this category as it offers great features and specifications at an affordable and highly discounted price. Avail this product at a whopping discount at FLIPKART big billion days deals.

How to find the perfect chair to suit your posture requirements and match your other preferences?

Certain points should be kept in mind before deciding on buying a good plastic chair. The size and design of the chair should be kept in mind before buying the product. It should blend well so that the furniture does not look out of place. The size of the chair, load capacity, and whether you need an armrest or not ? . These are some of the other issues that you should think about before purchasing a perfect chair. Another feature is that the backrest should be appropriate to provide spinal comfort and maximum support to your posture. You can also compare different prices and specifications offered by different brands and then make a choice.

