Dining room table and chairs: 5 best options to consider for your abode

A dining room is one of most comfortable corners where family and friends bunch together to have a hearty laugh, share events of the day, have banter and more. It is also a place where you have intimate dining experiences with extended family and friends. So, clearly a dining set is much more than just a place where one sits and enjoys a meal. Dining room table and chairs should be made from good quality material.

A good dining set should be made from good quality wood that has a long shelf life and is value for money too. It should also offer an excellent example of craftsmanship and have value for money. A stylish and functional dining set can easily amp up the ambience of a space.



In this buying guide, we have listed down five exceptional dining room table and chairs sets that cater to various tastes and requirements. Whether you have a large family or a small one, you will find both 6-seater and 4-seater options in the list.



SONA ART & CRAFTS Solid Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Dining Table with 6 Chair for Living Room

Make your dining experience more wholesome and comfortable with this stylish 6-seater dining set. Solid Sheesham wood has been used in the making of the table and chairs. The set is designed to amp up the ambience of the living space. It looks elegant and durable too. The warm walnut finish adds a touch of sophistication to your dining room.

B0C9X7SX1D

Jangid Handicraft Solid Sheesham Wood Traditional Dining Table 4 Seater | Four Seater Dinning Table with Four Chairs

This 4-seater dining set has been designed to perfection. You will be tempted to bring this set home to enjoy a more intimate dining experience, Made from solid Sheesham wood, it comes in dark brown finish. The dining chairs come well cushioned and allow for a comfortable seating experience. It is sure to enhance the aesthetics of your room.

B09WQ3M8Z1

DRIFTINGWOOD Maharaja Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Table 6 Seater

This 6-seater dining set combines both style and functionality. Made from Sheesham wood, you can rely on the durability of this dining set. It comes in honey finish and exudes warmth and grace. The set also includes cushioned chairs for families and friends to enjoy a more comfortable dining experience. This dining set is an excellent example of stellar craftsmanship. It has value for money.

B07N5F8864

MoonWooden Sheesham Wooden Dining Table 6 Seater 58 WORDS

This 6-seater dining set makes for an elegant choice. You will love having your meals on this dining set, crafted from Sheesham wood and available in dark walnut finish. It oozes sophistication and is designed to amp up your home decor. For a large family, this dining set will make for a perfect pick without a doubt.

B0BG64Y2FM

Ganpati Arts Solid Sheesham Wood 6 Seater MR Dining Table with 4 Cushioned Chairs & 1 Bench

Looking for an elegant dining table set? Well, your search could end with this 6-seater set. It has a premium feel to it and is crafted from durable Sheesham wood. The walnut finish on the table and chairs exudes warmth and character. The chairs are well-cushioned ones. The set includes a bench too that adds to the appeal of this dining set and looks unique too.

B0B3X4B3CW

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

