Flipkart Sale Big Billion Days: Find best deals on sofas only on Flipkart

Welcome to our blog dedicated to helping you discover the ultimate sofa deals, all available exclusively on Flipkart sale Big Billion Days! Creating a cosy and stylish living space without breaking the bank can be challenging in this fast-paced world. That's where we come in. We've scoured Flipkart sale big billion days vast selection of Flipkart sales to unearth the most incredible deals on sofas, ensuring you find the perfect match for your home and budget. In the grand spectacle that is the Big Billion Sale 2023, Flipkart has curated an unparalleled collection of sofas to cater to every taste and space requirement. Whether you're a design enthusiast or simply seeking comfort, our blog is your go-to resource for tips, recommendations, and insights on scoring the best sofa deals. Let's embark on a journey to transform your living space affordably and beautifully with Flipkart sale big billion days! Flipkart's Big Billion Sale 2023 provides a varied selection of couches to fit every aesthetic preference, from sleek, futuristic designs to time-honoured classics. We have everything you need, whether you want a comfortable sectional to relax on or a space-saving futon for a small living space. The best thing, though? Your fantasy living room can be your reality without breaking the bank.

Flipkart Sale 2023: Exclusive sofa deals to bring home a comfortable resting option.

We'll walk you through the process of choosing the ideal sofa that matches your style and demands as we delve into the wealth of discounts and deals. To ensure that you not only get the best offer but also invest in a piece that improves your living space for the best possible price, use our expert advice and insights. So come along on this thrilling voyage through the Flipkart Big Billion Sale 2023 with us as we reveal the hidden jewels and unbelievable deals on sofas to help you realize your dream of the ideal living environment. Prepare yourself for an unparalleled level of comfort, style, and affordability!

1. Seventh Heaven 4 Seater 6*6 Chenille Molfino Fabric Sofa Bed with 3 Cushions: 2 Year Warranty 4 Seater Double Foam Fold Out Sofa Cum Bed (Finish Colour - Purple Delivery Condition - Pre-assembled)

The Seventh Heaven 4 Seater Chenille Molfino Fabric Sofa Bed offers comfort and versatility. This double foam fold-out the best sofa cum bed in a stylish purple finish is delivered pre-assembled. It comes with three cushions for added comfort and includes a 2-year warranty, ensuring peace of mind for your purchase. A perfect addition to your living space, providing both seating and sleeping solutions.

Product Specifications of Seventh Heaven 4 Seater 6*6 Chenille Molfino Fabric Sofa Bed with 3 Cushions: 2 Year Warranty 4 Seater Double Foam Fold Out Sofa Cum Bed (Finish Colour - Purple Delivery Condition - Pre-assembled):

Shape: Rectangular

Mattress Included: Yes

Seat Capacity: 4 Seater

W x H x D: 182.88 cm x 20.32 cm x 182.88 cm (6 ft x 8 in x 6 ft)

Delivery Condition: Pre Assembled (Ready to Use)

Pros Cons Spacious 4-seater design Limited colour choice (Purple) Double foam fold-out sofa cum bed May not suit all decor styles Includes 3 cushions for added comfort Limited customization options

2. Solis Primus-comfort for all 5X6 size for 3 Person- Moshi Fabric Washable Cover 3 Seater Double Foam Fold Out Sofa Cum Bed (Finish Colour - Moshi Blue Delivery Condition - Pre-assembled)

The Solis Primus is the ultimate in comfort and convenience. This 5x6-sized, 3-seater double foam fold-out sofa cum bed features a Moshi Fabric washable cover in a soothing Moshi Blue finish. Delivered pre-assembled, it offers a versatile seating and sleeping solution. With its quality design and easy maintenance, it's perfect for any living space, ensuring comfort for all.

Product Specifications of Solis Primus-comfort for all 5X6 size for 3 Person- Moshi Fabric Washable Cover 3 Seater Double Foam Fold Out Sofa Cum Bed (Finish Colour - Moshi Blue Delivery Condition - Pre-assembled):

Shape: Rectangular

Mattress Included: No

Seat Capacity: 3 Seater

W x H x D: 177.8 cm x 71.12 cm x 55.88 cm (5 ft 9 in x 2 ft 4 in x 1 ft 10 in)

Delivery Condition: Pre-Assembled (Ready to Use)

Pros Cons Spacious 3-seater design Limited colour choice (Moshi Blue) Double foam fold-out sofa cum bed May not match all interior styles Washable Moshi Fabric cover Limited customization options

3. Seventh Heaven Milan 3, Chenille Molfino Fabric with 3 Years Warranty Fabric 3 Seater Sofa (Finish Colour - Blue, DIY(Do-It-Yourself))

The Seventh Heaven Milan 3 is a stylish and durable 3-seater sofa crafted from Chenille Molfino Fabric in a captivating blue finish. With a 3-year warranty, it assures longevity and quality. This DIY (Do-It-Yourself) piece makes assembly a breeze. Elevate your living space with comfort and elegance, courtesy of the Seventh Heaven Milan 3 sofa.

Product Specifications of Seventh Heaven Milan 3, Chenille Molfino Fabric with 3 Years Warranty Fabric 3 Seater Sofa (Finish Colour - Blue, DIY(Do-It-Yourself)):

Upholestry: Chenille

Filling Material: Foam

W x H x D: 185.5 cm x 80 cm x 80 cm (6 ft 1 in x 2 ft 7 in x 2 ft 7 in)

Symmetrical

Delivery Condition: DIY - Basic assembly to be done with simple tools by the customer, comes with instructions.

Pros Cons Stylish 3-seater design Limited colour choice (Blue) Chenille Molfino Fabric for comfort May not suit all interior styles Comes with a 3-year warranty DIY assembly may require effort

4. Bharat Lifestyle Tulip Fabric 3 + 1 + 1 Sofa Set (Black, DIY(Do-It-Yourself))

The Bharat Lifestyle Tulip Fabric 3+1+1 Sofa Set in a sleek black finish is designed for easy assembly with its DIY (Do-It-Yourself) feature. This set includes a spacious 3-seater sofa and two cosy single-seater chairs. Crafted with quality and style in mind, it adds a touch of sophistication to your living space. Enjoy comfort and elegance with the Tulip Fabric Sofa Set by Bharat Lifestyle.

Product Specifications of Bharat Lifestyle Tulip Fabric 3 + 1 + 1 Sofa Set (Black, DIY(Do-It-Yourself)):

Filling Material: Foam

Frame Material: Solid Wood

DIY - Basic assembly to be done with simple tools by the customer, comes with instructions.

Model Number: Tulip

Upholstery Material: Fabric

Frame Material: Solid Wood

Upholstery Type: Cushion

Included Items: Three Seater, Single Seater

Pros Cons Complete 3+1+1 sofa set Limited colour choice (Black) DIY assembly for easy setup May not suit all interior styles Provides seating for multiple people Limited customization options

5. Bharat Lifestyle Tulip Fabric 3 Seater Sofa (Finish Colour - Cream Brown, DIY(Do-It-Yourself))

The Bharat Lifestyle Tulip Fabric 3 Seater Sofa in a charming Cream Brown finish is designed for easy assembly with its DIY (Do-It-Yourself) feature. This sofa boasts a spacious design and is crafted with quality and style in mind. It adds a touch of elegance to your living space, offering both comfort and aesthetic appeal. Elevate your home decor with the Tulip Fabric 3 Seater Sofa by Bharat Lifestyle.

Product Specifications of Bharat Lifestyle Tulip Fabric 3 Seater Sofa (Finish Colour - Cream Brown, DIY(Do-It-Yourself)):

Upholestry: Jute

Filling Material: Foam

W x H x D: 155.4 cm x 79.2 cm x 70.104 cm (5 ft 1 in x 2 ft 7 in x 2 ft 3 in)

Symmetrical

Delivery Condition: DIY - Basic assembly to be done with simple tools by the customer, comes with instructions.

Model Number: Tulip

Secondary Material: Solid Wood

Pros Cons Spacious 3-seater design Limited colour choice (Cream Brown) DIY assembly for easy setup May not suit all interior styles Provides seating for multiple people Limited customization options

6. Trevi Bliss E2O LHS Sectional Royal Grey & Cool Cobalt Fabric 6 Seater Sofa (Finish Colour - Grey & Blue, DIY(Do-It-Yourself))

The Trevi Bliss E2O LHS Sectional is a modern and spacious 6-seater sofa that combines the elegant hues of Royal Grey and Cool Cobalt. Designed for easy assembly with its DIY feature, this sectional adds contemporary flair to your living space. Crafted with attention to detail and style, it offers both comfort and aesthetic appeal. Elevate your home decor with the Trevi Bliss E2O Sectional in Grey & Blue.

Product Specifications of Trevi Bliss E2O LHS Sectional Royal Grey & Cool Cobalt Fabric 6 Seater Sofa (Finish Colour - Grey & Blue, DIY(Do-It-Yourself)):

Upholestry: Cotton

Filling Material: Foam

W x H x D: 269.24 cm x 77.47 cm x 186.69 cm (8 ft 10 in x 2 ft 6 in x 6 ft 1 in)

Left Facing

Delivery Condition: DIY - Basic assembly to be done with simple tools by the customer, comes with instructions.

Included Items:1 Sectional Sofa

Model Number: TFCBLIGRBL6SLHS

Secondary Material: Solid Wood

Pros Cons Spacious 6-seater design Limited colour choice (Grey & Blue) DIY assembly for easy setup May not suit all interior styles Combines Royal Grey and Cool Cobalt Limited customization options

7. Bharat Lifestyle Alina Fabric 3 Seater Sofa (Finish Colour - Cream Brown, DIY(Do-It-Yourself))

The Bharat Lifestyle Alina Fabric 3 Seater Sofa, in a delightful Cream Brown finish, is designed for effortless assembly with its DIY (Do-It-Yourself) feature. This sofa combines style and comfort, offering a perfect addition to your living space. Crafted with quality materials and a focus on aesthetics, it complements any decor while providing a cosy seating experience. Enhance your home ambiance with the Alina Fabric 3 Seater Sofa by Bharat Lifestyle.

Product Specifications of Bharat Lifestyle Alina Fabric 3 Seater Sofa (Finish Colour - Cream Brown, DIY(Do-It-Yourself)):

Upholestry: Velvet

Filling Material: Foam

W x H x D: 204.9 cm x 75.9 cm x 72.9 cm (6 ft 8 in x 2 ft 5 in x 2 ft 4 in)

Symmetrical

Delivery Condition: DIY - Basic assembly to be done with simple tools by the customer, comes with instructions

Model Number: Alina3S.

Secondary Material: Solid Wood

Pros Cons Spacious 3-seater design Limited colour choice (Cream Brown) DIY assembly for easy setup May not suit all interior styles Provides seating for multiple people Limited customization options

8. SHINE WOOD ART Fabric 3 Seater Sofa (Finish Colour - Teak, Pre-assembled)

The SHINE WOOD ART Fabric 3 Seater Sofa in a timeless Teak finish comes pre-assembled for your convenience. This sofa boasts a blend of comfort and sophistication, making it a perfect addition to your living space. Crafted with care and attention to detail, it offers both style and relaxation. Elevate your home decor effortlessly with the SHINE WOOD ART Fabric 3 Seater Sofa in Teak.

Product Specifications of SHINE WOOD ART Fabric 3 Seater Sofa (Finish Colour - Teak, Pre-assembled):

Upholestry: Cotton

Filling Material: Foam

W x H x D: 81.2 cm x 106.3 cm x 71.4 cm (2 ft 7 in x 3 ft 5 in x 2 ft 4 in)

Symmetrical

Delivery Condition: Pre-Assembled (Ready to Use)

Model Number:

SWA Sofa 364 Alina3S.

Secondary Material: Solid Wood

Pros Cons Pre-assembled for easy setup Limited colour choice (Teak) Quality construction for durability May not suit all interior styles Provides comfortable seating for three Limited customization options

9. Flipkart Perfect Homes BELLA Leatherette 3 + 1 + 1 Sofa Set (BLACK, Pre-assembled)

The Flipkart Perfect Homes BELLA Leatherette 3+1+1 Sofa Set in sleek black arrives fully pre-assembled for your convenience. Crafted with style and durability in mind, this sofa set includes a spacious 3-seater sofa and two comfortable single-seater chairs. Its elegant design adds a touch of sophistication to your living space, offering both comfort and aesthetic appeal. Enhance your home decor effortlessly with the BELLA Leatherette Sofa Set on Flipkart sale big billion days.

Product Specifications of Flipkart Perfect Homes BELLA Leatherette 3 + 1 + 1 Sofa Set (BLACK, Pre-assembled):

Imitation Leather

Filling Material: Foam

Frame Material: Solid Wood

PrIncluded Items:1 Sofa Set

Model Number: FPH-BELLA-BLACK-311

Upholstery Material: Leatherette

Frame Material: Solid Wood

Frame Material Subtype: Meranti Wood

Upholstery Type: Tuftede Assembled (Ready to Use)

Pros Cons Pre-assembled for easy setup Limited colour choice (Black) Includes a complete 3+1+1 sofa set May not suit all interior styles Stylish Leatherette finish Limited customization options

10. Kendalwood Furniture 8 Seater Sofa Set, 2 Ottoman, 6 pillow With Coffee Table Fabric 3 + 2 + 2 + 1 Sofa Set (Black & White, Pre-assembled)

The Kendalwood Furniture 8 Seater Sofa Set is a complete living room ensemble featuring a 3+2+2+1 configuration in an eye-catching Black and white finish. Delivered fully pre-assembled, it includes two ottomans and six pillows for added comfort and convenience. Crafted with attention to style and quality, this set also comes with a coffee table, making it an ideal choice for those seeking both elegance and practicality in their home decor on Flipkart sale big billion days.

Product Specifications of Kendalwood Furniture 8 Seater Sofa Set, 2 Ottoman, 6 pillow With Coffee Table Fabric 3 + 2 + 2 + 1 Sofa Set (Black & White, Pre-assembled):

Included Items: 3+3 Seater Sofa

2 Ottoman

One Coffee Table (Without Glass)

Model Number: WOOD14

Upholstery Material: Fabric

Frame Material: Engineered Wood

Frame Material Subtype: Medium Density Fibre (MDF)

Filling Material: Fibre

Pre Assembled: Yes (Ready to Use)

Upholstery Type: Cushion

Pros Cons Spacious seating for a large group May be too large for smaller spaces Includes ottomans and pillows for comfort Limited colour options Pre-assembled for easy setup Colour may not suit all decor styles

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Seventh Heaven 4 Seater Sofa Bed Chenille Molfino Fabric 2-Year Warranty 3 Cushions Solis Primus 3 Seater Sofa Bed Moshi Fabric Washable Cover 5X6 Size Seventh Heaven Milan 3 Seater Sofa Chenille Molfino Fabric 3-Year Warranty DIY Assembly Bharat Lifestyle Tulip 3+1+1 Sofa Set Fabric Material 3+1+1 Configuration DIY Assembly Bharat Lifestyle Tulip 3 Seater Sofa Fabric Material Cream Brown Finish DIY Assembly Trevi Bliss E2O LHS Sectional Sofa Grey & Blue Finish 6 Seater Configuration DIY Assembly Bharat Lifestyle Alina 3 Seater Sofa Cream Brown Finish Fabric Material DIY Assembly SHINE WOOD ART 3 Seater Sofa Teak Finish Pre-assembled Fabric Material Flipkart Perfect Homes BELLA 3+1+1 Sofa Set Leatherette Material Black Finish Pre-assembled Kendalwood Furniture 8 Seater Sofa Set 8 Seater Configuration Black & White Finish Includes Coffee Table

Best overall product

The Seventh Heaven Milan 3-Seater Sofa in Blue is a testament to both style and substance, earning its title as the best overall product. Its exquisite design, draped in Chenille Molfino fabric, exudes elegance and sophistication, enhancing any living space. The DIY assembly feature simplifies setup, making it accessible to all. However, what truly distinguishes it is its exceptional comfort, ensuring relaxation and cosiness. Moreover, the sofa comes with a generous three-year warranty, a testament to its durability and quality. The Seventh Heaven Milan 3-Seater Sofa seamlessly blends aesthetics, comfort, and longevity, making it an unrivalled choice for discerning buyers. Shop now on Flipkart sale big billion days!

Best value for money

The Bharat Lifestyle Tulip Fabric 3 Seater Sofa in Cream Brown is a stellar choice for anyone seeking the perfect blend of comfort, aesthetics, and convenience. Crafted with precision and attention to detail, this sofa boasts a sophisticated finish that effortlessly complements any decor. Its DIY assembly adds to its appeal, making it accessible for all. However, what truly sets it apart is the plush seating experience it offers. With its comfortable design and premium upholstery, it invites relaxation and socializing. With its superior build quality and timeless appeal, this sofa stands as the best overall product for those seeking both style and comfort in their living spaces.

How to find the best sofa on Flipkart under 15000?

To find the best sofa under 15000 on Flipkart sale big billion days, start by setting your budget and measuring the space where the sofa will reside. Use Flipkart's filtering options to narrow down your choices by price and read customer reviews to gauge quality and comfort levels. Pay attention to material, style, and additional features that match your preferences, and make sure to compare multiple options. Additionally, check the seller's reputation for timely delivery and customer service, and consider whether any DIY assembly is required. With these steps, you can confidently discover a budget-friendly sofa that complements your living space on Flipkart sale big billion days.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

