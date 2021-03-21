Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Srinagar folk theatre workshops train youth to revive culture of Kashmir valley
art culture

Srinagar folk theatre workshops train youth to revive culture of Kashmir valley

Artists like Shah Jahan Bhagat have been organising folk theatre workshops in Srinagar, for the youth, so that the century-old culture of the Kashmir valley can be preserved.
ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:58 PM IST
Folk theatre workshops train youth to revive culture of Kashmir valley(Twitter/ReimagineK)

Senior artists and art lovers in Srinagar are motivating youth to learn the basics of folk theatre by organising various workshops.

Artists like Shah Jahan Bhagat have been organising workshops for the youth so that the century-old culture of the Kashmir valley can be preserved.

Mudasir Bhagat, an artist, said, "Today we performed a play here at Tagore Hall. Senior artists have been preparing us for the last one month for this performance."

"The youth does not want to get involved in the folk theatre. But it has to be preserved," he added.

Bhagat, the director of the play, said, "The traditional folk theatre is losing its value."

"I conducted a workshop for 20 days for training the youth in the folk theatre.

"As per the historical and cultural point of view, theatre is our backbone and that's why we are trying our level best to train young people about theatre. We are getting good responses that indicate that theatre will never end and it will always be alive," he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Greek police recover 5th century BC ancient marble statue of Athens temple

Refresh your soul with music in the cusp of Nature

Over 3000 year old ancient bronze figurine of bull uncovered in southern Greece

Call of Duty, Guitar Hero among finalists for Video Game Hall of Fame

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
theatre workshop culture kashmir art srinagar
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP