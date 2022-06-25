Food Stories: When good food and theatre come together, it is always a good time

Most outings have a designated food item that goes along with it. At the movies, you have popcorn; picnics have a plethora of finger foods and while shopping, hitting the food court is a must. But when you go to the theatre, eating during a play is not acceptable. Trying to turn the tide and making food an integral part of the viewing experience is director Amey Mehta, who has curated a play that includes a grand four-course meal that will be served with a side of four short stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cast of Food Stories

Talking about Food Stories, he says, “Whenever I have been to a supper theatre, in a restaurant, the format is that people watch the whole play and then they have their meal. I did not find that exciting and wanted to change it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The play premiered this year and is already in its third edition. Mehta says he has received glowing responses from the audience, who are not just spectators, but also participants of the show.

These bite-sized stories have been penned by four different writers with the central theme revolving around food. While the cuisines served during the act play an important role of this encompassing sensorial experience, they are not dependent on the story. The two previous shows served European and Indian affairs, while this performance will include Asian food.

A foodie at heart and a theatre maker, Mehta has combined both his passions in this endeavour. From directing the actors in the ever-changing ambience to helping set up the menu, he is involved in the entire process that can take anywhere from two to three weeks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mehta goes on to add that he would like to take this interesting concept “everywhere, where the food is soulful and delicious because if the food is not tasty, then this play won’t work”.

Catch it live!

What: Food Stories

When: June 26

Where: House of Mandarin, Powai, Mumbai

Timing: 7.30pm