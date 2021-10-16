Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / For the love of art
art culture

For the love of art

Through their works artists have tried to emphasise on the importance of art as a medium that can tackle difficult situations
Mumbai’s Nine Fish Art Gallery’s group exhibition — Known-Unknown & Unknown-Known, that concludes on October 17, 2021.
Published on Oct 16, 2021 04:52 PM IST
By HTC

After the announcement of relaxing the lockdown norms, numerous prestigious art galleries across the city have come back to their full glory. The footfalls have risen and the interest among masses to take in these artistic works never went away. Of them, Mumbai’s Nine Fish Art Gallery’s group exhibition — Known-Unknown & Unknown-Known, that concludes tomorrow, tries to understand the collective essence of art. “During this time of great depression, there was no conducive environment for painting,” says artist Ganesh Apraj about the necessity of the art as a medium of relief. Adding to it, artist Umesh Patil says: “The lockdown give that space I wanted. The introspective silence changed the picture. The studio space also moved with my city and I could feel the effect of all this on the paintings.”

For the love of art

Through their works, these artists have tried to emphasise on the importance of art and how it can take one’s mind away from the happenings of the world. “The painting kept the mental state in order and the painting also underwent experimental changes,” explains Satendra Mhatre, who adds that all the artists from the group complete their works individually, but come together to exchange ideas, which adds to their knowledge

RELATED STORIES

However, for Abhijith Ghawale, the time was ripe to “create new art work” in these unforeseen times. “I am proud that we faced it head on and created something from it,” he ends.

For the love of art
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Stop! In the name of love: A romantic back-up plan is never a good idea

8

Hina Khan’s Dussehra look in pink is making us swoon

I’m not sure that GI has helped Darjeeling tea, says Tea Board chairman

Top of the crops: Take a trip around India in 10 GI foods
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP