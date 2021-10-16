After the announcement of relaxing the lockdown norms, numerous prestigious art galleries across the city have come back to their full glory. The footfalls have risen and the interest among masses to take in these artistic works never went away. Of them, Mumbai’s Nine Fish Art Gallery’s group exhibition — Known-Unknown & Unknown-Known, that concludes tomorrow, tries to understand the collective essence of art. “During this time of great depression, there was no conducive environment for painting,” says artist Ganesh Apraj about the necessity of the art as a medium of relief. Adding to it, artist Umesh Patil says: “The lockdown give that space I wanted. The introspective silence changed the picture. The studio space also moved with my city and I could feel the effect of all this on the paintings.”

For the love of art

Through their works, these artists have tried to emphasise on the importance of art and how it can take one’s mind away from the happenings of the world. “The painting kept the mental state in order and the painting also underwent experimental changes,” explains Satendra Mhatre, who adds that all the artists from the group complete their works individually, but come together to exchange ideas, which adds to their knowledge

However, for Abhijith Ghawale, the time was ripe to “create new art work” in these unforeseen times. “I am proud that we faced it head on and created something from it,” he ends.

