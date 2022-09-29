Fried and tested: Tips for using your air-fryer

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Sep 29, 2022 06:56 PM IST

Is your air fryer not getting much action in your kitchen? Is it still in the box? Don’t worry! It is just a matter of getting used to it

(WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
BySwetha Sivakumar

Is your air fryer not getting much action in your kitchen? Is it still in the box? Don’t worry! It is just a matter of getting used to it. Once you start tinkering with the device; you will find it an extremely useful addition to your kitchen.

Here are 3 simple and easy ways I use my air fryer.

Okra Subzi/Poriyal: You know how okra has a slimy texture and how if you make a subzi , it can get gooey unless you add a lot of oil? Skip the grease. Instead, pop the bhindi/ ladies finger into the air fryer at 180 C for 10-12 minutes. That makes it dry and prevents its stickiness. Then proceed to use the veggie in poriyal or a subzi recipe as usual. This method gives a nice crispy okra dish with both reduced oil and stirring time.

Reheat frozen cutlets, frozen samosa and other snacks. I always have some frozen appetizers in my freezer. Anytime we have sudden guests at home; I just pop these frozen dishes in the airfryer for 10-15 minutes (depending on the food) and it comes out hot and crispy to serve alongside chai. No preheating necessary

Roast fries: My kids love fries, but I don’t want to buy fast food fries often. Air fried fries are really yummy and easy. First, I put whole potatoes in the air fryer at 180C for 30 minutes. Then I let it cool. You can even refrigerate these if you make a big batch. Now that it is cooked, it is easy to cut them into the shape of fries. I coat the fries with 2-3 tablespoons of oil and salt and put them back in the air fryer at 200C for 10 minutes, tossing a couple times in between. They come out delicious. Serve with ketchup.

