From better lighting to smarter storage, these home workspace ideas can upgrade your WFH experience

As the discussions about remote working begin to gain popularity in the workplace environment of India again, there have been many changes in the concept of a home . The place where, earlier it used to be a temporary or an improvised set-up has to become a proper workspace now, which can help achieve productivity, comfort, concentration, and overall wellness. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sammeer Pakvasa, MD and CEO of Eleganz Interiors Limited, shared tips that can transform your home workspace.

These home workspace ideas can upgrade your wfh experience.(Unsplash)

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Focus on ergonomics

Sammeer Pakvasa highlighted that the main mistake that people often commit while arranging a workspace at their home is thinking about it as something temporary or insignificant. Sitting at a dining table, using a chair without back support, or working in poor light conditions may be tolerable at first, but in the end, it will lead to negative consequences such as bad posture, lack of concentration, and low energy levels. It does not mean that the space for the workspace has to be big or luxurious.

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There should be adequate support for the back from the chair, the screen should be at eye level, and the height of the table must enable the shoulders and arms to stay relaxed. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} He recommends focusing on ergonomics. There should be adequate support for the back from the chair, the screen should be at eye level, and the height of the table must enable the shoulders and arms to stay relaxed. “Such details might seem small, but they do matter, especially when working for prolonged periods because they significantly minimise the strain on the neck, shoulders, and back,” said Sammeer. Fix the lighting {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He recommends focusing on ergonomics. There should be adequate support for the back from the chair, the screen should be at eye level, and the height of the table must enable the shoulders and arms to stay relaxed. “Such details might seem small, but they do matter, especially when working for prolonged periods because they significantly minimise the strain on the neck, shoulders, and back,” said Sammeer. Fix the lighting {{/usCountry}}

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According to Sammeer, lighting is equally important since it affects how comfortable the workspace is. Natural light is preferable in case it can be used; however, care should be taken to ensure that screens are not exposed to glare. Where natural light cannot be used, a combination of layered lighting and a task light will minimise eye strain. It also makes the working environment more pleasant and less tiring.

Set the ambience

Yet another aspect that people often tend to neglect is the acoustic environment. Sammeer said, “The noise levels can have a direct impact on your ability to concentrate and have quality virtual meetings. It would be best if you could locate the home office away from areas of high traffic in the house.” Items like curtains, carpets, soft furnishings, or even wall panels can come in handy in providing sound absorption.

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The noise levels can have a direct impact on your ability to concentrate and have quality virtual meetings. (Unsplash)

Create adequate storage space

Sammeer advises on creating adequate storage space in the home office. Cluttered items can be distracting and can also affect your mental clarity in the long run. Having enough storage space can ensure that everything is organised and tidy at all times.

Add decor pieces

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According to Sammeer, a workspace must not appear too mechanised. This can be remedied by the inclusion of some plants, art, textures, and other meaningful personal items. The main idea here is to create balance where the design must not only provide function but must not distract the person from the task at hand.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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