UPPCB says noise levels in Noida lower this Diwali than last year

Widespread fireworks are not just hard on the eyes and lungs, but also on the ears, with ambient noise levels on Diwali night in Noida measuring 71.8 dB(A) Leq, according to the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board figures. Post diwali ambient air quality has not shown significant spikes due to favourable meteorological conditions but we have to be cautious as wind speeds and temperatures will drop in the coming days and pollutants will not get dispersed easily, said a UPPCB Noida official. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

While this noise level is more than the prescribed limit of 55dB in residential areas, it is still slightly lower than the noise levels recorded last Diwali (November 12), when it was 73.1 dB(A) Leq, the data showed.

The data, gathered by the UPPCB Noida at its Sector 1 regional office, points to a modest improvement in noise levels as compared to last year, though the reduction is less significant than in years prior.

To be sure, dB(A) Leq is a measure of average sound level, adjusted for the sensitivity of human hearing over a specific period. The “A” weighting mimics human hearing, which is less sensitive to very low and high frequencies, making the measurement more accurate for human-perceived loudness.

Leq Stands for “equivalent continuous sound level” and it averages the fluctuating noise levels over a set time (often hourly), providing a single value that represents the average exposure.

Comparatively, Diwali night noise levels were notably lower in 2022 at 62.6 dB(A) Leq, and and 65.5 dB(A) Leq in 2022, demonstrating a trend in recent years towards quieter celebrations that has somewhat plateaued this year.

Pre-Diwali measurements at the Sector 1 office was 62.4 dB on October 24, 2024, before the festivities began, which is higher than the pre-Diwali readings from 2023, 2022, and 2021, recorded at 58.2 dB, 60.3 dB, and 60 dB, respectively.

Additionally, data from Fortis Hospital’s noise monitoring station for 2024 reveals a Diwali noise level of 66.7 dB(A) on October 31, compared to 62.9 dB(A) last year on Diwali.

Data for 2022 and 2021 was not recorded at this location, limiting comparison across all years.

According to UPPCB officials, ambient noise quality standards set limits to minimise noise pollution based on different zones. For industrial areas, the permissible noise level is 75 dB during the day and 70 dB at night. In residential zones, it is lower to ensure a quieter environment -- 65 dB for daytime and 55 dB for nighttime.

Commercial areas allow up to 55 dB during the day and 45 dB at night, while silent zones, such as near hospitals and schools, have the strictest limits -- 50 dB in the day and 40 dB at night. These standards help protect health and reduce noise disturbances in various environments, informed officials.

“While this year’s Diwali noise levels in Noida showed a slight improvement compared to 2023, it was beyond permissible limits. Also, post diwali ambient air quality has not shown significant spikes due to favourable meteorological conditions but we have to be cautious as wind speeds and temperatures will drop in the coming days and pollutants will not get dispersed easily,”said Utsav Sharma, regional officer, UPPCB Noida .

