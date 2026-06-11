From clutter-free spaces to layered lighting: 4 hotel-inspired decor ideas for a peaceful home

Have you ever wondered why hotel rooms feel calming? The moment the door closes behind you, the outside world feels quieter, lighter, and more manageable. The atmosphere feels intentional — soft lighting, crisp linens, balanced colours, uncluttered surfaces, and a sense of calm that instantly relaxes the mind. But what exactly creates this feeling? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ekta Verma, founder and interior designer at ETOS Designs, New Delhi, revealed hotel-inspired decor tricks that make spaces feel calmer, cosier and more luxurious.

Hotel-inspired decor ideas for a peaceful home.(Unsplash)

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1. Embrace a soft and layered colour palette

According to Ekta, one of the first things you notice in luxury hotel interiors is the absence of visual noise. Hotel rooms rarely use harsh or overpowering colours. Instead, they rely on soft neutrals, warm earth tones, muted greys, ivory whites, taupe, beige, and subtle wood finishes to create a relaxing atmosphere. These tones psychologically reduce stress and allow the mind to feel settled.

At home, you can start by simplifying your palette. Use two or three base shades and layer them through walls, upholstery, curtains, rugs, and bedding. Natural textures like wood, linen, suede, and stone add warmth without making the space feel heavy.

2. Invest in mood lighting instead of bright lighting

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{{^usCountry}} “The secret behind a hotel room’s calming ambience is almost never the furniture — it’s the lighting,” said Ekta. Hotels avoid sharp white overhead lights because they can feel clinical and tiring. Instead, they use layered lighting: bedside lamps, cove lights, pendant lights, floor lamps, and soft indirect illumination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The secret behind a hotel room’s calming ambience is almost never the furniture — it’s the lighting,” said Ekta. Hotels avoid sharp white overhead lights because they can feel clinical and tiring. Instead, they use layered lighting: bedside lamps, cove lights, pendant lights, floor lamps, and soft indirect illumination. {{/usCountry}}

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A warm glow instantly makes a space feel luxurious, intimate, and emotionally comforting. (Unsplash)

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To recreate this at home, think beyond a single ceiling fixture. Ekta advises adding warm LED strips behind headboards, under shelves, or inside niches. Use dimmable bedside lamps and soft wall sconces to create different moods throughout the day. Lighting should feel gentle and atmospheric, not overly bright. A warm glow instantly makes a space feel luxurious, intimate, and emotionally comforting.

3. Declutter and design with intention

Hotel rooms feel peaceful because they are visually organised. Every object has a purpose. Surfaces are clean, accessories are minimal, and storage is seamlessly integrated. Modern luxury is no longer about excess; it’s about clarity.

“To bring this into your home, focus on intentional design, thereby reducing visible clutter. Use concealed storage, streamlined furniture, and curated décor pieces instead of overcrowding shelves and corners,” recommends Ekta. Leave breathing space between furniture pieces so the room feels open and effortless. A carefully styled tray, a single artwork, fresh flowers, or one sculptural accent often creates more impact than multiple decorative items competing for attention.

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Use concealed storage, streamlined furniture, and curated décor pieces instead of overcrowding shelves and corners, (Unsplash)

4. Prioritise comfort through fabrics and textures

Luxury hotels understand that comfort is deeply sensory. The softness of curtains, the richness of bedding, the smoothness of upholstery, and the tactile quality of materials all contribute to relaxation. Layering textures adds emotional warmth to interiors. Introduce plush cushions, upholstered headboards, soft throws, blackout curtains, textured rugs, and high-quality bed linens into your home.

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Natural fabrics like cotton, linen, boucle, and velvet create a tactile experience that feels refined yet welcoming. Even small upgrades, such as changing cushion fabrics or adding a textured bed runner, can dramatically transform how a room feels.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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