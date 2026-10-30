From festive tablescapes to cosy corners: 5 ways to bring a fresh design perspective to your home this Diwali

Diwali is the perfect occasion to refresh our homes and create spaces that feel warm, inviting and reflective of our personalities. While lights, diyas and festive decorations remain timeless traditions, a few thoughtful design updates can transform a space without requiring a complete makeover. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ankit Jain, founder of Specta Quartz Surfaces, shared ways to give your home a festive design upgrade this Diwali.

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​Also read | Diwali home decor: 5 ways to make your space feel festive without overdoing it

1. Refresh your colour palette with dopamine decor

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A festive makeover does not necessarily mean repainting your walls. “Introducing colour through cushions, rugs, curtains, or accent furniture can make a significant difference,” said Jain. Dopamine decor, which uses colours and objects that evoke joy, offers an easy way to bring personality into your interiors. Experiment with jewel tones, playful pastels or contrasting textures to create a lively atmosphere while keeping the overall palette cohesive.

Experiment with jewel tones, playful pastels or contrasting textures to create a lively atmosphere while keeping the overall palette cohesive.

2. Turn your living room into an art statement

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{{^usCountry}} The living room is often the heart of festive gatherings, making it an ideal space to experiment with materials and design. “Nature-inspired quartz surfaces can introduce organic patterns and earthy textures, while fluted stone finishes add depth and dimension,” Jain suggested. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The living room is often the heart of festive gatherings, making it an ideal space to experiment with materials and design. “Nature-inspired quartz surfaces can introduce organic patterns and earthy textures, while fluted stone finishes add depth and dimension,” Jain suggested. {{/usCountry}}

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For a more contemporary statement, large-format stone installations with curved detailing and minimal visible joints can create a seamless, sculptural effect. These elements allow surfaces to become an integral part of the design rather than simply a functional feature.

3. Add a personal touch with art and paintings

Jain highlighted that festive interiors feel more inviting when they tell a story. Incorporate artwork, handcrafted objects, family heirlooms or decor collected during travels to make your space feel distinctly yours. In larger living rooms, a statement art piece can serve as a focal point, drawing the eye and bringing the surrounding elements together. The key is to choose pieces that reflect your personality rather than filling every corner with decorations.

4. Create a statement dining experience

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According to Jain, Diwali hosting is as much about the experience as it is about the food. Dress up your dining table with layered tablescapes, fresh flowers, elegant tableware and personalised menus. Urli arrangements with floating flowers can add a traditional touch, while thoughtful lighting and coordinated colours create a cohesive setting. Small details can make everyday dining feel special and memorable.

Urli arrangements with floating flowers can add a traditional touch.

5. Give negative space a design purpose

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Empty corners need not remain overlooked. A thoughtfully placed floor lamp, an indoor plant or a sculptural accent can turn an underutilised area into a design feature. Rather than overcrowding your home with festive decor, let a few carefully chosen elements stand out.