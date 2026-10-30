Step inside Irrfan Khan's Mumbai home as son Babil gives a tour: Massive living room, Turkish-inspired interiors and cherished mementos

The highlight of the house, however, is the Turkish-decor-inspired spacious living room, divided into different sections, such as a dining area, a corner to play table tennis, a sunken pit corner where the couches are placed, a two-seater traditional swing, exposed ceilings, a massive L-shaped balcony, and the showstopper: a square-shaped space that looks like a Turkish bathtub made out of blue stones.

One gets an idea of what they are in for as soon as they walk into the foyer inside the family's residence. With walls painted in a bright, vibrant red shade, the foyer features tasteful decorations , such as vintage frames and artefacts the family has collected over the years, old-school lattice lanterns, paintings, and contrasting white wainscotting done along the walls to add some character.

Filmmaker Farah Khan took to YouTube on October 30 to share a home tour of the late actor Irrfan Khan 's residence in a high-rise in Oshiwara, an area close to Lokhandwala, the suburban neighbourhood that houses many stars. In the video, Babil Khan, Irrfan and his writer-producer wife Sutapa Sikdar's son, showed Farah around the house, revealing some key details of their space.

The beauty is in the details In a 2017 interview with Architectural Digest India, Irrfan said that he has a mirror fetish: “I always peer into them even if I'm walking by in a hurry.” One can see that being incorporated throughout the living room. The dining area has an entire wall of mirrors, another corner in the living room features several vintage-framed mirrors, and another statement mirror piece is right above the couch.

In the dining room, black wire lamps light up the space, and a marble-top wooden table, flanked by chairs upholstered in gorgeous floral patterns, becomes the centre of attention. Several posters from Irrfan's films also decorate the space.

The bedroom Babil also gave a tour of his bedroom, a quintessential bachelor space he shares with his brother, Ayaan Khan. While one side of the room has a massive wooden display unit that takes up space—featuring books, awards Babil has received since debuting, guitars, and a few other cherished mementoes- the rest of the room features wooden flooring, a wall decorated with several guitars, a massive workstation, and a massage chair.

Meanwhile, the kitchen is another stunning sanctuary in the family home, with green and white cabinets that match the tiled walls, a black marble top, and an organised space to excite anyone who loves cooking.