Delhi traders urge Rahul Gandhi to postpone INDIA bloc's Ramlila Maidan rally over Diwali business loss fears
In a letter to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, the traders' body urged the Congress leadership to reschedule the rally until after November 10.
The Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association has appealed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to intervene and seek a postponement of the INDIA bloc's proposed rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, citing concerns over disruptions to Delhi's festive-season business.
In a letter to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, the traders' body urged the Congress leadership to reschedule the rally until after November 10, saying that protests and traffic restrictions during the Diwali trading period could cause further losses to businesses, news agency ANI reported.
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The association said the period from Dhanteras to Diwali generates an estimated turnover of around ₹25,000 crore, making it a crucial time for traders, shopkeepers and small business owners across the capital's commercial markets.
Traders cite losses due to protests, traffic restrictions
The federation said businesses had already incurred substantial losses in September and October because of repeated protests, rallies and traffic restrictions. These disruptions had affected customer footfall, the movement of goods and access to shops, particularly in densely populated wholesale markets, it said.
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The association warned that the November 1 rally could affect business operations in major trading areas, including Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli and Chawri Bazar. Traffic diversions, road closures and large crowds could impede customer movement and delay the transportation and delivery of goods, leading to further financial losses during the festive season.
Small traders, workers could face impact
Highlighting the wider economic implications, the federation said the festive trading period was vital not only for business owners but also for the thousands of workers, sales staff, helpers and delivery personnel who depend on these markets for their livelihoods.
It said any disruption during this limited trading window could affect traders' annual earnings and the incomes of their families. The association urged Rahul Gandhi to consider the concerns of Delhi's trading community and persuade the Congress leadership to hold the rally after November 10.
The federation argued that political programmes could be rescheduled in the larger public interest, while the Diwali trading season offered small businesses a critical opportunity to secure a substantial share of their annual income.
The letter was signed by Rakesh Kumar Yadav, President; Kamal Kumar, General Secretary; and Deepak Mittal, Treasurer of the Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association (Regd.).
Traders' bodies write to Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee
The federation also wrote to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The Kirana Committee Delhi separately wrote to Akhilesh Yadav and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking postponement of the protests.
The INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, has planned a rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
(With inputs from ANI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More