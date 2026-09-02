No curtains, black films: Delhi tightens bus safety rules after Greater Noida gangrape
Bus operators have been asked to ensure that sufficient lighting remains switched on while buses are moving so that activities inside are visible from outside
In the wake of the alleged gang-rape of a 16-year-old on a moving bus between Greater Noida and Delhi, the Delhi government’s transport department on Tuesday reiterated mandatory safety norms for buses, including functional location-tracking devices and panic buttons, a ban on curtains and window films, and adequate internal lighting.
The State Transport Authority (STA), in an order issued on August 31, directed all bus operators, including those from other states operating in Delhi, to strictly comply with passenger safety and operational requirements.
The two-page order said buses must not be fitted with curtains or windows covered with films. It also directed operators to ensure that sufficient internal lighting remains switched on while buses are moving so that activities inside are visible from outside. “The bus shall not be fitted with curtains or glasses having films,” the order said.
Deep Dive
The directive also requires buses to be parked only at “authorised, secure and adequately lit locations” during night or idle hours.
Passenger boarding and alighting must take place only at designated bus stops or other authorised locations. “Stopping at unsafe or unauthorised locations, particularly in the middle of the road or at intersections, is strictly prohibited,” the order, a copy of which HT has accessed, said.
Drivers and other bus staff have also been directed to maintain proper conduct, hold valid licences and badges wherever applicable, and undergo verification before being deployed, it added.
The transport department warned that violations could result in penalties, detention or impounding of vehicles, as well as suspension or cancellation of permits. Operators have been directed to circulate the instructions among all drivers and staff.
Delhi has around 450 registered private bus operators, according to officials aware of the details. However, unauthorised operations, including those by operators from outside the registered network, remain a concern.
“Violations reported during enforcement include unauthorised stoppages, use of black film and operation of sleeper services in violation of permit conditions. We are going to take strict action against any such violations, including suspending or cancelling permits, if required,” transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said.
Passenger records are another requirement governing contract-carriage and tourist buses. Under the applicable framework, tourist vehicle operators are required to maintain passenger details, including names, addresses, ages and boarding and destination points, with a copy of the list carried in the vehicle for inspection. Officials, however, said compliance with the requirement remains poor.
The latest directive brings renewed attention to safety measures introduced after the December 2012 gang-rape in Delhi which had sparked nationwide outrage. In 2013, GPS tracking was made mandatory for chartered buses, while permit conditions were revised to prohibit curtains and window films, require internal lighting and display driver and owner details.
Officials said enforcement drives would be intensified to ensure compliance with the prescribed safety and operational requirements.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More