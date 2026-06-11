From furniture placement to lighting choices: 7 interior mistakes that can make your home appear smaller

A home is not always judged by its size, whether it has less space or a larger one, but by how the space feels. Often, certain interior choices can unknowingly make a home appear more compact, crowded and more occupied. Bulky furniture, cramped corners and poor space layout can affect the overall openness of a room. In contemporary homes where every bit of space matters, smart and balanced interiors play a big role in making the home feel lighter, brighter and more comfortable. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Parth Parmar, Director, PARÉ Innovations, here are common interior mistakes that can instantly make homes look smaller.

Interior mistakes that can make your home appear smaller.(Pexel)

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1. Pushing all the wall panels

According to Parth, against the edges, most people feel that keeping easy panels strictly on the perimeter creates more spaces, but then it often makes the room feel flat and disconnected. He recommends slightly moving features inward or using PVC exterior wall panels to create better balance and flow.

2. Choosing panel designs that are too heavy visually

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{{^usCountry}} “Bulky textures, massive dark wood grains and large wall patterns can dominate small spaces,” said Parth. A soffit panel with minimalist shapes and a pale finish often makes a home feel more open and brighter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Bulky textures, massive dark wood grains and large wall patterns can dominate small spaces,” said Parth. A soffit panel with minimalist shapes and a pale finish often makes a home feel more open and brighter. {{/usCountry}}

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A soffit panel with minimalist shapes and a pale finish often makes a home feel more open and brighter. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Using too many colours in just one room {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Using too many colours in just one room {{/usCountry}}

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Parth recommends that using too many bright or contrasting colours can make interiors feel visually busy. A soft and balanced colour palette creates continuity and gives the home a calmer, larger appearance.

4. Overdecorating every single wall panel

Filling every shelf or wall with decor items creates visual clutter. According to Dr Parth, keeping the styling simple approach helps interiors breathe, and makes space feel more open.

5. Poor continuity in storage planning

Lack of proper storage often leads to cluttered surfaces and unnecessary things. Parth advises smart storage solutions hidden within easy panels or wall panel designs to help maintain a neat and spacious look.

Lack of proper storage often leads to cluttered surfaces and unnecessary things. (Unsplash)

6. Not using lighter shades properly

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Colours can make a huge difference when placed correctly. Positioning them opposite windows or brighter areas helps reflect light and creates the illusion of more depth and space.

7. Following trends without understanding the space

Not every trend suits every home. Some styles may look beautiful online, but they do not always work in smaller homes. A well-designed home should feel easy and comfortable. “To live is not like it is trying too hard to follow trends,” said Parth.

The most beautiful home is not always the largest one. A thoughtfully arranged layout with the right mix of panels, colour, lighting and walls can make even a compact home feel open and welcoming.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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