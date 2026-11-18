Big online purchases and bookings, such as a family holiday, an international flight or a high-value gadget, are easier than ever to make. That convenience can also lead people to click before checking the details. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Karthik Venkataraman, chief product and revenue officer, VeTravel by Vernost and Bernard Corraya, general manager, Wego, shared tips to consider before making a big online purchase.

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1. Look at the total cost, not the headline price

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According to Venkataraman, taxes, convenience fees, baggage charges, resort fees and payment surcharges can add noticeably to the final amount. Compare the full price at the last step of checkout across more than one platform.

2. Read the cancellation and refund terms

Know what happens if plans change. Check whether the booking is refundable, how long a refund takes and whether it returns to your account, your card or as credit. For travel, also check the rules for changing dates.

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Check whether the booking is refundable, how long a refund takes and whether it returns to your account, your card or as credit.

3. Choose your payment method carefully

{{^usCountry}} “A credit card often offers better dispute protection and rewards, but you should check for fees on large transactions,” said Venkataraman. Use only secure, verified payment pages, and avoid saving card details on sites you do not know well. 4. Check what your rewards are actually worth {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A credit card often offers better dispute protection and rewards, but you should check for fees on large transactions,” said Venkataraman. Use only secure, verified payment pages, and avoid saving card details on sites you do not know well. 4. Check what your rewards are actually worth {{/usCountry}}

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Points and miles can reduce the cost of a big purchase, but their value varies. Look at the redemption rate, expiry dates, blackout periods, and any limits on how many points you can use. A flexible reward that is easy to redeem is often worth more than a larger number of points that is hard to use.

5. Verify the seller or platform

Check reviews, contact details and the web address. Be wary of offers that seem too good to be true or arrive through unsolicited links.

6. Keep records

Save confirmations, receipts, invoices and screenshots of the offer. They help in the event of a dispute, a refund claim, or a warranty request.

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For a large amount, a short cooling-off period helps.

7. Pause before you pay

For a large amount, a short cooling-off period helps. Set a budget, compare options and sleep on it, unless a price is genuinely time-limited.

8. Book only through official, secure channels

“The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C, Ministry of Home Affairs) has warned of fake websites, social media pages, WhatsApp accounts and paid search ads selling travel bookings. Type the website address or use the official app rather than clicking forwarded or sponsored links, and watch for small misspellings in web addresses,” said Corraya.

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“The best online purchase is one where you know exactly what you are paying, what you are getting back and what happens if something goes wrong. Technology has made booking quick, but the smartest buyers still slow down for the details that matter,” said Venkataraman.