“For me, the conversation should never begin with how much a wedding should cost, but rather with what you want your wedding to feel like and what you are comfortable spending to achieve that,” said Sharma.

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In India, a wedding is much more than a celebration. It is an emotional milestone, a coming together of families, cultures and traditions. In many ways, planning a wedding is almost like building a home. The scale, the investment and the priorities are deeply personal. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Jai Sharma, founder of Envelop, explained how to set financial priorities.

Set a budget “My first advice to any family would be to establish an overall budget before beginning the planning process,” said Sharma. Once that number is defined, the next step is to distribute it thoughtfully across different aspects of the celebration: hospitality, venues, food and beverage, design and décor, entertainment, photography, planning, fashion, jewellery and other personal expenses.

There is no fixed formula for this distribution either. Some families may prioritise exceptional hospitality and culinary experiences, while others may want to invest in elaborate design, entertainment or intimate, highly personalised celebrations. What matters is understanding which elements hold the greatest emotional value for you.

According to Sharma, a meaningful experience does not necessarily have to be extravagant, just as a larger budget does not automatically translate into a more memorable celebration. It is the thought, intention, and coherence behind the experience that ultimately make the difference.