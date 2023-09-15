Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 7 budget-friendly decor ideas for a stunning festive home makeover

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most auspicious and celebrated festivals in India. This year the occasion will be celebrated with much pomp and fanfare from September 19 to 28 to commemorate the birthday of the Hindu god Ganesha. The festivities include welcoming and hosting Ganesha’s idol for ten days and this is done with utmost joy and enthusiasm. It's not just the festival itself that brings people so much joy, but also the preparations, decorations and festivities. What better time than now to give your home a festive makeover without digging a deep hole in your pocket? Keep on reading if you are looking for some amazing decor ideas to transform your space to get into the festive spirit. (Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Chocolate Ganesha to Turmeric Ganesha; 5 DIY eco-friendly Ganpati idols to make with food items )

Ganesh Chaturthi Home Makeover Decor Ideas

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 7 budget-friendly decor ideas for a festive home makeover(Unsplash)

Sonal Pawar, Principal Interior Designer of Decode Interior shared with HT Lifestyle some easy and innovative DIY ideas for beautiful decorations to create a mesmerising space for your Ganpati Bappa.

1. Paper Decoration

You can make leaves out of paper and combining it with blossom can make it work. Just place this instalment in the wall right behind Bappa and you are good to go.

2. Frame Decoration

In this DIY you need to bring home a metal frame with 3 sides and fix it, primarily wrapping a garland of blossoms around the bar furthermore cover 1st half with a translucent textile it could be your saree or dupatta and the 2nd with hanging of either marigold blossom or any blossom of your choice but choose wisely as the frill needs to sit there for days.

3. Seating Decoration

In this DIY you can place 2 or more cardboard boxes in the form of steps and cover them with a beautiful vibrant piece of textile it should be lengthy enough to conceal all your steps and furthermore, decorate those steps with a lamp stand and other materials required to complete the ritual and balance the area with more blossom or corolla or instead keep a bowl of water in the centre of the lower step and light a candle and blossom corolla in it.

4. Om Symbol

In this DIY you can take a piece of cardboard of the size of the wall covering the area of your frill to carve om in the core and surround it with leaves either carved or paper made in circular motion keeping the initial carving in its core and simply tint the cardboard to make it look more appealing coat it with pop blend before tinting.

Palash Agrawal, Founder and Director, Vedas Exports shared with HT Lifestyle some of the best decor ideas for transforming your space to bring out the festive cheer.

1. Go the Traditional Way

Sometimes, old is gold. Nothing beats the freshness and vibrancy that flowers, fairy lights, diyas, and candles bring to a space. You can use these décor elements not only to spruce up the entire house but also the pandal and backdrop. This is a cost-effective option and also aesthetically pleasing.

2. Make the Most of Different Fabrics

Why invest in new décor items when you can use multiple fabrics you may have at your disposal? From sarees and dupattas to throws and draperies, put them all to good use to create a backdrop, arrange a seating area, and dress up the doors and windows. Layer it up with torans and lights or place a few metallic platters and vases for an added festive touch.

3. Incorporate All-Things Minimal and Environmentally-Friendly

Using natural and organic materials is the current craze and also the need of the hour. This could include metal decors, leaves, branches, flowers, clay, and old newspapers. Use them to make paper beads, garlands, or streamers and notice how they become a popular and admired decoration concept amongst guests. This is an excellent opportunity for any DIY enthusiast to showcase their creativity and skills.

Now that you have some great décor tips for the upcoming festival, get started with decking up your home to welcome our beloved lord Ganesha. Whilst doing this, remember to involve all your family members and have fun!