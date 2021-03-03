Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / 'Giraftari': Shri Ram Centre to welcome back theatre lovers
In good news for theatre enthusiasts, the Shri Ram Centre (SRC) will finally reopen its doors to the public on Friday with 'Giraftari', a play based on Franz Kafka's popular novel "The Trial", said the organisers in a statement.
The play will be the first to be staged at SRC since the coronavirus-induced lockdown on March 25.(Wikimedia Commons)

The play will be the first to be staged at SRC since the coronavirus-induced lockdown on March 25.

All government guidelines, including wearing of masks and spaced-seating, will be followed during the staging of the play, it added.

It is a debut production of Rama Theatre Natya Vidya (RATNAV) in collaboration with the Austrian Embassy, the Austrian Cultural Forum and the Embassy of the Czech Republic.

"Both countries have been brought together by their love and deep historical connection with Kafka's life and legacy. This Hindi play will also have a unique online showcase. A treat for lovers of both Hindi literature and Kafka's work. This endeavor also brings together the international literary works and the diverse folk arts and artists of India. Later on, RATNAV aims to showcase the play in Austria and The Czech Republic as well," said Rama Pandey, director of the play and founder of RATNAV.

Written during 1914-15 and originally titled 'Der Procez' in German, "The Trial" has been a touchstone of 20th-century critical interpretation with subject experts even considering it a "mirror for any sectarian reading".

Set in contemporary Delhi, the play is a story of a common man, who has been alienated by the society. The viewers will also get to see a fusion of the dying Indian oral and folk forms in the play.

First scheduled to take place in November last year, the play then had to be cancelled on the refusal of the No Objection Certificate (NoC) from the authorities concerned.

"The Austrian Cultural Forum is delighted to partner on a Franz Kafka play which is the first Hindi adaptation of the original. Although, the play was published a few years ago but keeping in mind the pandemic situation, the play is suitable for all. Its primary objective is that it should reach the common man which has been justified by the adaptation of Rama Pandey," said Matthias Radosztics, Charge d affaires' of the Austrian Embassy.

