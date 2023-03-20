Haat of the matter: Craft lovers unite in Noida this spring

Spring is the synonym for colours. While the streets in NCR boast of trees laden with vibrant flowers, the artifacts displayed at the stalls put up for Basant Utsav are also offering some colourful delights. Lovers of handicrafts can find a huge variety ranging from Madhubani to Kalamkari at this ongoing fest in the city.

Shoppers from all across NCR are flocking to Noida Haat to indulge in crafts and wares available here. (Photos: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Make a statement with these chunky necklaces. Price: ₹300

Starting from easy breezy wardrobe with exciting prints to chunky statement jewellery and miniature garden accessories, there’s a lot o explore. “I love Madhubani so much that I couldn’t hold myself back from buying one of the fabrics with Madhubani work on it,” says Yogita Yadav, a resident of Rajouri Garden, adding, “The fabrics available here are gorgeous. I have bought fabric to get suits and dresses stitched out of it. Seeing my selections, some shoppers even tried to dissuade me from buying the fabrics only because they wanted to buy it for themselves. But I didn’t give up my loot (laughs)!”

Bird hangings will be perfect for your feathered friends in the balcony or garden. Price: ₹100- ₹150

Those wanting to give their potted friends a fresh look, are shopping miniature accessories for the green pastures at home. The collection of planters are eliciting quite a few queries for artisans who are here with their wares from pan India. Sneha Kumari, a Noida-based student, confesses having enjoyed the authenticity of the artifacts available here. “My entire wardrobe is getting a glow up from here! I got to see so many cultures from all over our country through the works of artisans who are here. All this will be reflected in what I wear henceforth.”

Hand-painted blouses to turn your outfit into a canvas. Price: ₹500- ₹1,500

“Tops ( ₹350) and pants ( ₹350) in colourful prints are selling the most,” informs Raju, an artisan from Chattisgarh, adding, “We don’t keep multiple pieces in the same fabric and style and want to keep our designs exclusive. Par iske chalte ek din jhadga ho gaya customers mein ki because both the women wanted the same kalamkari print crop top and we had only one piece.”

Wooden chair sets with stools to make your living room reflect your personality. Price: ₹5,000

Among the handiwork products that are flying off the shelves are cushions covers. Rekha Anand, an artisan from Noida, informs, “Many customers came asking for macrame cushion covers because apparently they saw them on that reality TV show, Bigg Boss. They say ‘lace wala cushion cover chahiye’, and I know exactly what they are looking for.”

The macrame cushion covers have turned out to be a fav among shoppers at this haat. Price: ₹200- ₹650

What: Basant UtsavWhere: Noida Haat, Sector 32, NoidaOn till: March 26Timing: 11am to 10.30pmNearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 34 on the Blue Line

