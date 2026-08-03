'Haldi sponsored by Thanos': Internet reacts as Gen Z couple ditches traditional yellow for purple paste at haldi

Remember when the biggest haldi dilemma was, "Don't wear white, it'll get stained?" Well... we've officially moved on. A purple haldi ceremony has taken social media by storm, leaving the internet equally fascinated and confused. On July 31, content creator Aaliyah shared an Instagram video from her friends Aaditya and Mansi's unconventional pre-wedding celebration, and it quickly garnered millions of views and thousands of reactions. (Also read: Everyday explained: Why Indian trucks have ‘Horn OK Please’ sign painted on the back )

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For generations, the haldi ceremony has been synonymous with one unmistakable colour: yellow. The vibrant turmeric paste, traditionally applied to the bride and groom's faces and bodies, symbolises prosperity, purification and new beginnings in Indian weddings. But Aaditya and Mansi decided to rewrite the visual script by replacing the customary yellow haldi with a purple-coloured paste, covering each other in shades of lavender instead.

How internet reacted

As with any viral wedding trend, social media users wasted no time sharing their reactions. One user commented, "Ye Gen Z log kuch bhi karte rehte hai yaar" (These Gen Z people keep coming up with the most random things), while another added, "Vo sab to theek hai par inko Thanos kyu bana diya!" (Everything else is fine, but why did they turn themselves into Thanos?) A third joked, "This looks like a deleted scene from a Dharma movie," while another wrote, "Lavender haldi before GTA 7 is wild."

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{{^usCountry}} Many users also came up with witty one-liners. One commented, "Purple is the new yellow," while another quipped, "Haldi ceremony sponsored by Thanos, delivered by Zepto." Another user joked, "KKR fans entering CSK territory," while others wrote, "Wedding planners are working overtime after this," and "This is why Indian weddings are unmatched." Traditions are evolving, not disappearing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many users also came up with witty one-liners. One commented, "Purple is the new yellow," while another quipped, "Haldi ceremony sponsored by Thanos, delivered by Zepto." Another user joked, "KKR fans entering CSK territory," while others wrote, "Wedding planners are working overtime after this," and "This is why Indian weddings are unmatched." Traditions are evolving, not disappearing {{/usCountry}}

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If there's one thing Gen Z has mastered, it's giving tradition a fresh visual identity. They're not replacing age-old rituals; they're reimagining how they look. The purple haldi wasn't just about swapping one colour for another; it reflected a growing shift in how younger couples are approaching weddings. Rather than following every custom exactly as it's always been done, they're adding their own creative flair while preserving the emotion and significance behind the rituals.

The trend also highlights a broader transformation in Indian weddings, where personalisation has become just as important as tradition. From colour-coordinated dress codes and Pinterest-worthy décor to themed celebrations and unconventional wedding outfits, every function is carefully curated to reflect the couple's personality. Weddings today are no longer just ceremonial occasions; they're immersive experiences designed to tell a unique story.

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