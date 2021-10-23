Handpicked art and decoratives for your home, this festive season

Come Diwali and ideas to deck one’s home start cropping up. And if you’re in search of handpicked, limited-edition artworks to give your space an elegant makeover, look no further than The 20 Drawers exhibition-cum-sale in the city. On display are art and crafts that spell grace, with individually recycled price tags, carry bags made from scrap cloth. From Raja Ravi Varma’s original oleographs to Tanjore paintings dating back to the 1950s, this collection has it all. And the works on display range from ₹50 to ₹50,000.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi-based creative designer Mrinalini Chawla, who has collected these artworks over the years, says: “I’ve searched many antique markets and dug into dusty corners to find Varma’s oleographs. They include rare themes such as Mohini, Manani Radha, Shiv parivar, etc. The time and effort to find these glorious works with their original frames and even tin mount, is so worth it.”

Creative designer Mrinalini Chawla has original oleographs of Raja Ravi Varma, in rare themes such as Mohini, Manani Radha, and Shiv parivar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Varma — considered the first modern Indian artist — wanted art to reach the common man. “But, neither could he paint for everyone nor could the common man afford his paintings. He thus started a printing press near Lonavala (Maharashtra), to make prints of his original oil on canvas works... And that’s the intent of my home products as well; to take his art out there. I want to make high-end art accessible through these affordable, stylish products, like trays, wrapping paper, coasters and so on,” she adds.

A percentage of the proceeds from this exhibition will go to the non-profit organisations, The Lepra India Trust and The Yuva Ekta Foundation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also on offer is a range of beautiful diyas by students of The Lepra India Trust. “The trust educates children with hearing impairment and those from underprivileged sections of society. We wrap diyas in recycled products or 19th century European enamel and Burmese lacquer to give them a unique look. We encourage people to return all diyas to the trust for recycling,” adds Chawla, founder of Scrapilicious, which works for sustainability by upcycling products.

A percentage of the proceeds from this exhibition will go to non-profit organisations The Lepra India Trust and The Yuva Ekta Foundation.

Catch It Live

What: The 20 Drawers: Exhibition cum sale

Where: 4, Jaipur Estate, Nizamuddin East

On till: November 2

Timing: 11am to 6pm (By appointment only; 9810099235)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nearest Metro Station: Hazrat Nizamuddin on the Pink Line

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter