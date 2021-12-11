Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone first edition sold for smashing USD 471,000

The hardback 1997 British edition of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," with a colour illustration on the cover, was described by Heritage Auctions as "magical, incredibly bright and so very near pristine."
Published on Dec 11, 2021 07:29 AM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi, Los Angeles

A first edition of "Harry Potter" sold for USD 471,000 in the United States on Thursday in what the auctioneers said was a world record price for a 2Oth century work of fiction.

The book was published in the United States as "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

The Dallas-based auction house said only 500 copies with the specific binding were printed. The final price was more than six times the pre-sale estimate of USD 70,000.

Previous auction prices for Harry Potter first editions have ranged from about USD 110,000 to USD 138,000.

"Not only is it the most expensive Harry Potter book ever sold, it’s the most expensive commercially published 20th-century work of fiction ever sold," Heritage Auctions Executive Vice President Joe Maddalena said in a statement.

The book was sold by an American collector and the name of the buyer was not released.

British author JK Rowling went on to write six more books about the adventures of the orphaned boy wizard that have sold some 500 million copies worldwide in 80 languages, according to US publisher Scholastic. The books were turned into eight films which made USD 7.8 billion at the global box office. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
