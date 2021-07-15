Holy Quran carved on 30 marble slabs? Saudi Arabia artist sculpts it in 8 years

Having participated in sculpting works at Saudi Arabia’s varied national events, festivals and occasions, artist Husban Bin Ahmad Al-Enizi has added a feather to his cap by carving the Holy Quran onto 30 marble slabs in eight years. The sculptor now seeks to get registered at the Guinness World Records after carving the Holy Quran using Ottoman calligraphy on Tabuk's 30 green marble slabs where each slab contains a whole part of the Holy Qur’an.

Giving wings to his profession 20 years back, Al-Enizi was reportedly interested in the Arabic language in which the Holy Qur’an is originally written. Determined to make a magnificent manuscript, he had earlier sculpted a whole stone encyclopedia on Tabuk's stone blocks and granite which carried in various Arab calligraphies of basmalah that is the opening verse of chapters of the Holy Qur’an.

Saudi Arabia artist Husban Bin Ahmad Al-Enizi carves the Holy Quran onto 30 marble slabs in eight years (Twitter/azizalhinde)

In an interview with the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the artist shared how the art of sculpting had been predominant since the descent of Prophet Adam and was further refined to make plow for agriculture by early man in need of food. He revealed drawing inspiration from the stories of the Prophets of Islam including Prophet Noah who carved wood to make the ship ahead of the floods, followed by the people of Prophet Saleh who sculpted their homes on mountains and later the Iram of the Pillars.

Al-Enizi’s base is in the Kingdom's Tabuk region which has inspired artists down through the centuries since it is the gateway of Saudi Arabia. For the uninitiated, Tabuk has been home to the nations of Thamud, Aramean and Nabataean, apart from being an n area of palaces and castles with archaeological sites that reportedly show human presence dating back several centuries B.C.

Eyes set on the aspirations and targets of the Saudi Vision 2030, Al-Enizi’s aim is to establish a center where he can train the art of sculpting to youngsters to keep them in lieu with the development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. According to him, the indigenous profession of sculpting and other traditional arts and crafts have been kept alive by establishing of the Heritage Commission of Saudi Arabia that accredited it with high levels of concern and interest, backed by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman and Crown Prince.

